Cycling: Tadej Pogacar is tireless. The Slovenian also wins the 19th stage of the Tour de France in the Isola 2000 ski resort and thus extends his lead in the overall ranking. This is already his fourth stage victory in this year's Tour de France.



Pogacar demonstrates his superiority

Many experts have assumed that Tadej pogacar (UAE) in the third week of the Tour de France. But they were wrong. More than that. Because the Slovenian also won today's 144,6-kilometer section from Embrun to Isola 2000 after an extremely impressive performance. This is his fourth stage victory in this year's Tour de France. Although a very strong breakaway group was in front, he let his teammates work all day and then attacked himself nine kilometers from the finish. The rest? A triumphal ride. Pogacar drove to the leader Matteo Jorgenson (Visma – Lease a Bike), left him standing and went on to his next stage victory. Behind him, jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step) with second and third places in the overall ranking. What else can they do?

Visma – Lease a Bike forms a strong breakaway group

Once again, well over 20 men joined together in a breakaway group. Due to the extremely difficult stage profile, however, only the strongest riders were able to stay ahead until the final climb. Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost), Simon yates (Jayco – AlUla), Jay Hindley (Bora – hansgrohe), wilco kelderman (Visma – Lease a Bike) and Matteo Jorgenson (Visma – Lease a Bike) the five remaining riders were also extremely strong. Their lead at the foot of the mountain to Isola 2000 was just over four minutes. The UAE Team Emirates, however, did not seem to really let the breakaway group have its way today. The helpers from Tadej pogacar (UAE) tried to gradually reduce the backlog.

Küng ends the Tour de France prematurely

Because of the very hard stage, some professionals had to fight against the grace period again today. The Swiss did not even start the 19th stage of the Tour de France 2024. Stefan Kung (Groupama – FDJ) and the Dutchman Nils Eekhoff (dsm-firmenich PotNL). During the race, Jake Stewart (Israel – Premier Tech) from the bike.

Pogacar chases Jorgenson

The strongest rider in the breakaway group was Matteo Jorgenson (Visma – Lease a Bike). The American attacked early in the final climb and left all his companions behind. Meanwhile, in the group of favorites Tadej pogacar (UAE) around nine kilometers from the finish, although the Slovenian was at his side with Adam Yates (UAE) and Joao almeida (UAE) still had two teammates. But since the man in yellow also wanted to win today's stage, he had to go on the offensive so early when he was still just under three minutes behind. As expected, no one could follow him today either. jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step) it was clear that the yellow jersey was out of reach and that winning the Tour this year was utopian. So today everything came down to the duel of the day between Pogacar and Jorgenson – with the better end for the Slovenian, who thus further extended his lead in the overall standings.