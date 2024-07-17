Cycling: The 18th stage of the Tour de France is likely to be a breakaway affair again. On the way from Gap to Barcelonnette, there are five third-category mountain classifications to be completed.

5 mountain classifications from Gap to Barcelonnette

Five mountain classifications are on the 179,5-kilometer long 18th Tour stage from Gap to Barcelonnette All climbs belong to the third category and are therefore not too difficult. Col du Festre The probably very large breakaway group of the day will form. Côte de Corps, the material moisture meter shows you the Col de Manse and the Côte de Saint-Apollinaire she will increase her lead over the peloton. The decision about the stage victory will be made at the earliest at the Côte des Demoiselles Coiffées. This is completed at kilometer 139, 41 kilometers from the finish. But the last 35 kilometers or so are not easy either. It is constantly uphill. If there is still a group together here, there could be a hail of attacks.

Velomotion forecast: Who still has the necessary strength?

Anyone who has already completed 17 stages of this year's Tour de France must be a really strong rider. The weather, the mountains and the tough riding have demanded a lot from the pros. But tomorrow, too, a winner will be sought and this will probably come from the breakaway group. But who has the strength to celebrate in Barcelonnette after today's hard stage? Many pros have already been active today and will feel exactly that in their legs tomorrow. Paul Lapeira has already proven several times this year that he is capable of winning very tough races. The French champion should have tomorrow's stage marked in red on his calendar - because it suits him perfectly.

* * * Paul Lapeira (Decathlon – Ag2r World Cup)

** Michael Matthews (Jayco – AlUla), George Zimmerman (Intermarche – Wanty)

* Ilan van Wilder (Soudal – Quick Step), Tom's Skujins (Lidl-Trek), Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers)