Cycling: Victor Campenaerts has won the 18th stage of the Tour de France. The Belgian was part of a huge breakaway group and was ultimately able to prevail in a three-man sprint. This marks his first Tour stage win. As expected, there were no changes in the top 10 of the overall ranking.

Campenaerts wins ahead of Vercher and Kwiatkowski

Almost had Matteo Vercher (TotalEnergies) the next Frenchman to win a stage in this year's Tour de France. However, someone should be faster on the 179,5-kilometer section from Gap to Barcelonnette. Victor Campenaerts (Lotto – Dstny) can celebrate his first day's victory at the Tour de France, after having already been successful at the Giro d'Italia in his career. Together with Vercher and the third-placed rider Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) he was part of a 37-man breakaway group. Ultimately, however, this trio was to decide the victory among themselves at the finish. There were no changes in the top 10 of the overall ranking. Another big step - namely 13 minutes - was made by Steff Cras (TotalEnergies). The Belgian was again part of the breakaway group and improved to 12th place in the GC.

