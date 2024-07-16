Cyclingroad cyclingTour de France

Tour de France #17 Preview: Breakaway coup in Superdévoluy

Cycling: The 17th stage of the Tour de France is perfect for a breakaway coup. Who will win in Superdévoluy?

Velomotion forecast: Healy wants to know

After the second rest day and a relatively uneventful flat stage with a mass sprint, the breakaway riders will probably have their turn tomorrow. For the general classification riders, the 177,8-kilometer section from Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to the Superdévoluy ski area too easy. An attack from the top people is therefore not to be expected. Therefore, the brave escapees hope for Col Bayard, them Col du Noyer and the final climb up to the ski area in Superdevoluy the chance to win the day. The three mountains are all in the last quarter of the race. By then, the breakaway group should have built up a big lead. We are predicting a victory for Ben Healy. The Irishman has tried several times recently, but to no avail. But tomorrow's stage profile is tailor-made for him.

* * * Ben Healy (EF Education – EasyPost)
** William Martin (Cofidis), Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility)
* Romain Gregory (Groupama – FDJ), Oscar Onlyy (dsm-company PostNL), Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers)

