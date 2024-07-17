Cycling: Richard Carapaz has completed the hat trick. After winning parts of the Vuelta a Espana and the Giro d'Italia, the Ecuadorian has now also won a stage of the Tour de France. Behind him, Tadej Pogacar attacked again.



Carapaz wins his first Tour stage

He has already won stages in the Vuelta a Espana and the Giro d'Italia. Now he has also won the Tour de France. Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) won the 17th stage after 177,8 kilometers from Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Superdévoluy. The Ecuadorian was part of a large breakaway group, from which he and Simon yates (Jayco – AlUla). Shortly before the crest, however, Carapaz accelerated once again and was now on his way to the finish as a soloist. While Carapaz was already celebrating, Tadej pogacar (UAE) surprisingly went on the offensive. The man in yellow was initially able to distance himself from his opponents, but was caught again on the descent. Then Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step). The Belgian was able to gain a few seconds on jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike).

Bauhaus withdraws from the Tour de France

As expected, today's battle for the breakaway group was extremely tough. There were repeated attacks. Only after more than 100 kilometers did the racing situation calm down somewhat. With Magnus Court (Uno-X Mobility), Tiesj Benoot (Visma – Lease a Bike), Bob jungels (Bora – hansgrohe) and Romain Gregory (Groupama – FDJ) a quartet was finally able to break away. Parallel to the numerous attacks, several tasks were performed. Among other things, Fernando Gaviria (movistar), Sam Bennett (Decathlon – Ag2r La Mondiale) and alexey lutsenko (Astana) from the bike. Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain – Victorious) and Elmar Reinders (Jayco – AlUla) did not even take part in the 17th stage.

Carapaz replaces Yates

The four leaders were eventually chased by a group of over 30 riders. The peloton gave up the fight for the day's victory. Up the Col du Noyer, Simon yates (Jayco – AlUla) the turbo. The Briton flew past the leading quartet and was joined a little later by Richard Carapaz (EF Education - EasyPost). The Ecuadorian attacked 1,8 kilometers from the summit and was finally able to distance himself from his companion. The 2019 Giro winner could no longer be caught on the remaining eleven kilometers. This means that Carapaz is now celebrating his stage victory after wearing the yellow jersey.