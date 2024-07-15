Cycling: A mass sprint is expected at the Tour de France tomorrow. The 16th stage takes the professionals to Nimes, where the sprinters will have their last chance.

Velomotion forecast: Philipsen clarifies

The 188,6 km long section from Gruissan to Nimes will end in a mass sprint. There is no doubt about that, even though the sprinters' teams and the sprinters themselves will certainly be very tired after the mountain stages. After this 16th stage, there will be no more opportunities for them. Because of the Olympic Games, the Tour will not end in Paris this time, but with a time trial in Nice. After tomorrow, many sprinters will therefore have no reason to finish the Tour at all. But tomorrow it will be all or nothing for them and therefore a breakaway group's success is almost impossible. The sprint will then show who has coped best with the tough mountain stages. We are predicting Jasper Philipsen, who has proven to be able to perform well over three weeks and wants to make it clear with his third victory that he is still the best sprinter in the world.

* * * Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck)

** Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Wanty), Arnaud de Lie (Lotto – Dstny)

* wout van aert (Visma – Lease a Bike), Pascal Ackermann (Israel – Premier Tech), Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco – AlUla)