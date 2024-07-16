Cycling: Jasper Philipsen has won the 16th stage of the Tour de France. The Belgian confidently won the mass sprint in Nimes ahead of Phil Bauhaus from Germany.
Philipsen takes his third daily victory
Victory number three for Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck). The Belgian won the mass sprint after 188,6 kilometers from Gruissan to Nimes. Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain – Victorious) from Germany rode in his slipstream to second place, but had difficulty even following the Belgian’s start. Biniam Girmay (Intermarché - Wanty) was unable to take part in the battle for the stage win as he fell in a roundabout around two kilometres from the finish. This is bitter for the Eritrean, as Philipsen was now not only able to equalise the stage wins at 3:3, but also gained 50 points in one fell swoop in the battle for the green jersey.
Gachignard as the only outlier
With --Chris Harper (Jayco-AlUla) and Maxim van Gils (Lotto – Dstny) two more riders were unable to start today’s stage due to a positive corona test. This means that there are still 150 professionals in the race. Only one of them – namely Thomas Gachignard (TotalEnergies) – dared to go on the offensive. However, the Frenchman was caught up by the main field around 20 kilometers from the finish. At least he can be happy about the award as the most active rider of the day.
