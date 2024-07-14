Cycling: Tadej Pogacar has fended off Jonas Vingegaard's big attack and extended his lead in the overall standings. The Slovenian won the 15th stage of the Tour de France on the Plateau de Beille after his Danish opponent had previously launched an attack.

Pogacar is on the verge of his third Tour victory

Today's 197,7-kilometer stage from Loudenvielle to Plateau de Beille should decide the 111th edition of the Tour de France. Tadej pogacar (UAE) not only won the section, but also gained valuable time on his opponents. The Slovenian attacked his main opponent jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) in the final climb, after he and his team had previously wanted to make the stage as difficult as possible. But Tadej Pogacar simply seems to be unstoppable in this form. Accordingly, the Slovenian is now on the verge of his third overall victory in the Tour de France – if he does not collapse in the third week. Behind him, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step) a big step towards the podium. The Belgian was able Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) and now has a correspondingly acceptable lead.

Visma – Lease a Bike ensures a tough stage

Many riders have set their sights on the breakaway group on today's 15th stage of the Tour de France. Accordingly, there were numerous attacks right on the first climb. At least as many riders fell victim to this enormous speed, including many sprinters. In the end, a breakaway group of over 20 riders was able to break away from the main field. After the Col d'Agnes, however, only five riders were still at the front. With Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility), Enric Mas Nicolau (movistar), Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost), Jay Hindley (Bora – hansgrohe) and Laurens de Plus (Ineos Grenadiers) were five extremely strong professionals. But the peloton kept the gap to a minimum. The quintet reached the final climb with a lead of less than three minutes, as Visma – Lease a Bike kept the pace high throughout the day.

Pogacar destroys all doubts

When the final climb to the Plateau de Beille began, Matteo Jorgenson (Visma – Lease a Bike) picks up the pace again for his captain. Julius Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), Felix Gall (Decathlon – Ag2r La Mondiale), Joao almeida (UAE) and Derek Gee (Israel – Premier Tech) could no longer follow. Eleven kilometers before the end jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) his attack. Only Tadej pogacar (UAE) was able to hold the rear wheel, while with Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) and Enric Mas Nicolau (Movistar) caught the last breakaway riders. The Dane rode from the front until 5,3 kilometers before the finish. Then the Slovenian attacked. Pogacar rode away from Vingegaard, leaving his biggest rival far behind. This means he has taken a huge step towards winning the Tour. While many experts expected that such a long climb would suit Vingegaard, Pogacar has now sent out a clear signal.