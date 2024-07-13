Cycling: Tadej Pogacar has won the 14th stage of the Tour de France. The Slovenian attacked on the final climb, was able to overtake the leader Ben Healy and distance himself from all his opponents. Main rival Jonas Vingegaard lost over 40 seconds, also due to the time bonus.



Pogacar sets an example

On the 151,9-kilometer-long 14th Tour stage from Pau to Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, Tadej pogacar (UAE) for revenge. This time the Slovenian was able to defeat his main opponent jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) and thereby extend its lead in the overall standings. The strong UAE Team Emirates played on its superiority in the high mountains throughout the entire stage and ultimately retained the upper hand. Between Remco Evenepiel (Soudal – Quick Step) and Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) the battle for third place is now crystallizing. The victim of the high UAE pace was Ben Healy (EF Education – EasyPost). The Irishman was the strongest breakaway rider and was still in the lead until five kilometers before the finish.

Pidcock quits because of Corona

Immediately after the start in Pau, several riders tried to break away. A large breakaway group was formed, but only ten riders remained after the Col du Tourmalet. After yesterday's very tough stage, it was likely that many professionals would suffer today. Guillaume Boivin (Israel – Premier Tech) and tom pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) two riders did not even start. During the section Alberto Bettiol (EF Education – EasyPost), Louis Vervaeke (Soudal – Quick Step) and Amaury Capiot (Arkea – B&B Hotels) got off the bike exhausted.

The 10 escapees after the Col du Tourmalet

Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers)

Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)

david gaudu (Groupama – FDJ)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck)

Ben Healy (EF Education – EasyPost)

Sean Quinn (EF Education – EasyPost)

Oier Lazkano (movistar)

louis meintjes (Intermarche – Wanty)

alexey lutsenko (Astana)

Magnus Court (Uno-X Mobility)

Politt leads the peloton over the Tourmalet

After the corona-related abandonment of Juan Ayuso (UAE) there are only seven drivers left in the UAE Team Emirates squad. This made it all the more important for Tadej pogacar (UAE) that Nils Politt (UAE) had a great day today. The German led the peloton up the Col du Tourmalet and kept the gap to the breakaway group within limits. Up the Hourquette d'Ancizan, Marc Soler (UAE) the speed limit, which, among other things, Marc Soler (Movistar) and Jay Hindley (Bora – hansgrohe). At the summit, the lead of the five remaining escapees was – Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), david gaudu (Groupama – FDJ), Ben Healy (EF Education – EasyPost), Oier Lazkano (Movistar) and louis meintjes (Intermarché – Wanty) – just over a minute. After first overtaking the mountain classification on the Tourmalet Lazkano, Gaudu now received the full points.

Pogacar wins the stage

At the beginning of the final climb, Pavel Shivakov (UAE) the lead in the group of favorites, later Joao almeida (UAE). Right at the front, Ben Healy (EF Education – EasyPost) from his companions. The Irishman was the only remaining breakaway rider and fought bravely against the approaching group of GC favourites. But when Adam Yates (UAE) attacked in the steepest section seven kilometers from the finish, his lead dropped to less than 30 seconds. Shortly afterwards, the expected attack from Tadej pogacar (UAE). The Slovenian drove forward to his teammate, who was now able to help him a few meters. While Healy was caught up and overtaken, behind Pogacar jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) his companion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step). But he was no longer able to catch Tadej Pogacar. The Slovenian was clearly the strongest rider on the mountain today.