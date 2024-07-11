Cycling: We can probably expect another mass sprint on the 13th stage of the Tour de France. However, this is not guaranteed, as the route to Pau is quite undulating at times.

Velomotion forecast: Not an easy stage

Tomorrow the Tour de France will travel to Pau, a city well-known for cycling fans. After Paris and Bordeaux, Pau (FR) the third most visited stage destination of the Grand Boucle. 165,3 km are after the stage start in Agen And even if the Côte de Blachon and the Côte de Simacourbe Only two fourth-category mountain classifications stand in the way, the section should not be underestimated. Lots of ups and downs and the danger of wind edges could make the stage a problem for some weakened riders. In the end, however, Pau will still be the mass sprint kommen.

* * * Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck)

** Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Wanty), wout van aert (Visma – Lease a Bike)

* Pascal Ackermann (Israel – Premier Tech), Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious), Arnaud Demare (Arkea – B&B Hotels)