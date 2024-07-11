Cyclingroad cyclingTour de France

Tour de France #13 Preview: Is there also a Sprint Royale in Pau?

by

Tour de France

Cycling: We can probably expect another mass sprint on the 13th stage of the Tour de France. However, this is not guaranteed, as the route to Pau is quite undulating at times.

Tour de France 2024 stage profiles

Velomotion forecast: Not an easy stage

Tomorrow the Tour de France will travel to Pau, a city well-known for cycling fans. After Paris and Bordeaux, Pau (FR) the third most visited stage destination of the Grand Boucle. 165,3 km are after the stage start in Agen And even if the Côte de Blachon and the Côte de Simacourbe Only two fourth-category mountain classifications stand in the way, the section should not be underestimated. Lots of ups and downs and the danger of wind edges could make the stage a problem for some weakened riders. In the end, however, Pau will still be the mass sprint kommen.

* * * Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck)
** Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Wanty), wout van aert (Visma – Lease a Bike)
* Pascal Ackermann (Israel – Premier Tech), Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious), Arnaud Demare (Arkea – B&B Hotels)

Tags:News Pau (FR)Tour de FranceTour de France 2024Velomotion Forecast

About Michael Behringer

Cycling with all its tactics, stage analyses, placements and forecasts are Michael Behringer's great passion. In 1996 he tracked his first Tour de France. Since then he has observed almost every race. His passion for cycling has been with him for over two decades. There is no end in sight.