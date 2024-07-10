Cyclingroad cyclingTour de France

Tour de France #12 Preview: Next mass sprint

by

Tour de France

Cycling: There will be another mass sprint on the twelfth stage of the Tour de France. In Villeneuve-sur-Lot, Mark Cavendish and Jasper Philipsen will try to score their second stage win.

Tour de France 2024 stage profiles

Velomotion Prediction: Sprint Royale

Three mountain classifications of the fourth category will not be able to prevent the mass sprint tomorrow. The Côte d'Autoire, the Côte de Rocamadour and the Côte de Montcléra are less than six percent steep and less than three kilometers long. They also have to be completed halfway through the race. And even if the last kilometers of this stage are a bit undulating, no sprinter should have any problems. So after 203,6 kilometers from Aurillac to Villeneuve-sur-Lot, a classic sprint royale awaits us. Jasper Philipsen will try to score his second victory in a row. Mark Cavendish wants to extend his record. However, we should not underestimate the two-time stage winner Biniam Girmay.

* * * Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck)
** Mark Cavendish (Astana), Biniam Girmay (Intermarche – Wanty)
* Pascal Ackermann (Israel – Premier Tech), Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco – AlUla), Fernando Gaviria (movistar)

Tags:NewsTour de FranceTour de France 2024Velomotion Forecast

About Michael Behringer

Cycling with all its tactics, stage analyses, placements and forecasts are Michael Behringer's great passion. In 1996 he tracked his first Tour de France. Since then he has observed almost every race. His passion for cycling has been with him for over two decades. There is no end in sight.