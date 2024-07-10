Cycling: There will be another mass sprint on the twelfth stage of the Tour de France. In Villeneuve-sur-Lot, Mark Cavendish and Jasper Philipsen will try to score their second stage win.

Velomotion Prediction: Sprint Royale

Three mountain classifications of the fourth category will not be able to prevent the mass sprint tomorrow. The Côte d'Autoire, the Côte de Rocamadour and the Côte de Montcléra are less than six percent steep and less than three kilometers long. They also have to be completed halfway through the race. And even if the last kilometers of this stage are a bit undulating, no sprinter should have any problems. So after 203,6 kilometers from Aurillac to Villeneuve-sur-Lot, a classic sprint royale awaits us. Jasper Philipsen will try to score his second victory in a row. Mark Cavendish wants to extend his record. However, we should not underestimate the two-time stage winner Biniam Girmay.

* * * Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck)

** Mark Cavendish (Astana), Biniam Girmay (Intermarche – Wanty)

* Pascal Ackermann (Israel – Premier Tech), Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco – AlUla), Fernando Gaviria (movistar)