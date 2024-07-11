Cycling: Biniam Girmay has won the twelfth and thus his third stage of this year's Tour de France. The Eritrean has thus further extended his lead in the points jersey. The day ended bitterly for Primoz Roglic. The Slovenian fell and lost a lot of time.

Girmay wins ahead of Van Aert & Demaré

He is the superstar of this year’s Tour de France: Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Wanty) won the twelfth stage over 203,6 kilometers from Aurillac to Villeneuve-sur-Lot. In the mass sprint, the Eritrean was able to win just ahead of wout van aert (Visma – Lease a Bike) and Arnaud Demare (Arkea – B&B Hotels). This is his third stage victory in this year's Tour de France. Pascal Ackermann (Israel – Premier Tech) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain – Victorious) sprinted to fourth and ninth place respectively.

Roglic falls and loses time

Today’s breakaway quartet around Anthony Turgis (Total Energies), Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility), Valentin Madouas (Groupama – FDJ) and Quentin Pacher (Groupama – FDJ) was allowed to collect all the points along the way, but was constantly checked and finally caught. Twelve kilometers before the finish, alexey lutsenko (Astana) caused a mass crash involving numerous riders. Jarrad Drizners (Lotto – Dstny). The Australian remained lying on the ground for a long time and was immediately treated by a doctor. Some of his teammates stayed with him. Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) fell again after his fall yesterday. Since the peloton was already preparing for the sprint, the Slovenian was expected to lose a lot of time today.

Tour de France: 165 riders still in the race

In twelve days of the Tour de France, the riders have already experienced a lot. Severe weather changes, tough mountain stages and, last but not least, painful crashes. Yesterday, the Briton Fred Wright (Bahrain – Victorious) missed the time limit due to health reasons and was consequently taken out of the tour. The Dane did not start today Michael Morkov (Astana) because he tested positive for Corona. During the stage, the Dutchman was completely exhausted Fabio Jacobsen (dsm-firmenich – PostNL) from the bike. bilbao hair (Bahrain – Victorious) was unable to finish the stage. The Spaniard, who won a stage last year, is also suffering from poor health and spent most of the time behind the main field. This means that there are still 165 riders in the race.

| Wow, Biniam Girmay does it again. On the long finish road he lets you see who the best sprinter is. A hat trick for the man from Eritrea! #TDF2024 Watch it via HBO Max pic.twitter.com/8ZIrLrJ5E4 — Eurosport Nederland (@Eurosport_NL) July 11, 2024