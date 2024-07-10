Cycling: Jonas Vingegaard has won the eleventh stage of the Tour de France, giving Tadej Pogacar a bitter setback. The man in the yellow jersey crossed the finish line at the same time, but will now have to mentally grapple with today's stage.

Vingegaard is Tour favorite again

The eleventh stage could go down in history as the one that overturned the 2024 Tour de France. Tadej pogacar (UAE) looked like the sure winner after his attack around 32 kilometers from the finish, with a lead of over 30 seconds. But jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) fought back, was able to regain second after second and actually close the gap again. In the sprint for the day's victory, the Dane even beat the Slovenian. This suggests that the momentum of the two GC kings could now tip. Vingegaard seems to be getting stronger, while Pogacar is losing strength and sovereignty. In the battle for third place, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step) before Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe). Also because the Slovenian fell in the last descent.

Ten outliers – but UAE controls

The 211-kilometre section from Évaux-les-Bains to Le Lioran has Tim Declercq (Lidl – Trek). The Belgian fell ill on the rest day and did not feel fit enough to complete today’s hilly stage. During the race, Alexis Renard (Cofidis) and Ion Izaguirre (Cofidis) from the bike. The ten escapees, who were able to break away from the peloton after a long battle, had set themselves significantly higher goals. Among them were Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost), Oier Lazkano (Movistar) and Romain Gregory (Groupama – FDJ). But the UAE Team Emirates kept the pace high in the main field and allowed the breakaway group a lead of just over two minutes. As they climbed the Puy Mary Pas de Peyrol, about 35 kilometers from the finish, the last breakaway rider was caught.

Pogacar attacks at Puy Mary Pas de Peyrol

Somewhat surprisingly, Tadej pogacar (UAE) launched his attack 32 kilometres from the finish after teammate Adam Yates (UAE) had finished his work. Shortly before the summit of the Puy Mary Pas de Peyrol, he got out of the saddle and was able to immediately create a gap. Juan Ayuso (UAE), Joao almeida (UAE), Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and Enric Mas Nicolau (Movistar) has already distanced some strong riders. In the downhill Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) to jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike). As a duo, the Slovenian and the Dane tried to keep the gap to Pogacar within limits. Behind them were Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick Step), Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers), Julius Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), Joao almeida (UAE) and Adam Yates (UAE) in a group. Due to Rodriguez's downhill skills, the pursuers eventually joined forces.

Vingegaard closes again

However, as we climbed the Col de Pertus, the balance of power became clear again among the pursuers. jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) together with Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) but then finally left the Slovenian standing again. Behind him was Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step) in the white jersey of the best young professional rider as a soloist. The Belgian seemed to manage the climb better. He was able to catch up with Roglic before the top. And Vingegaard also seemed to be feeling better and better. While the lead was already over 30 seconds, he was able to close the gap to Tadej pogacar (UAE) now gradually reduced the gap. Before the top of the Col de Pertus, Vingegaard even managed to close the gap. But Pogacar did not let the bonus seconds slip away.

Vingegaard sprints past Pogacar

Since there were no further attacks at the Col de Font de Cère, the day's victory was decided in a classic two-man sprint. Tadej pogacar (UAE) – actually known as a clearly more explosive rider – surprisingly lost this sprint against jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike). The man in the yellow jersey has to accept a bitter defeat today. The Slovenian had actually hoped to increase his lead over Vingegaard on these short climbs. But the Dane impressively proved that he has digested his fall a few months ago well and that he is getting better and better every day. Third place went to Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step) before Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe), who fell in the last descent and lost valuable seconds.

