Cycling: After today's rest day, the riders of the Tour de France can expect another mass sprint tomorrow. The section is almost flat and the breakaway riders will have no chance. Another leisurely stage with a chaotic end is to be expected.



Mass sprint in Saint-Amand-Montrond

Before the start of the Tour de France, he was considered an almost unbeatable sprinter. After four sprint finishes, Jasper Phillipsen but still without a stage win. On the 187,3-kilometer section from Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond, all eyes will again be on the Belgian. From teammate Mathieu van der Poel He will try to avoid the attacks of Mark Cavendish and Biniam Girmay But far more than these three professionals are in contention for the day's victory. Unlike in previous years, there is no dominant sprinter and no dominant train.

Velomotion forecast: Philipsen must deliver

Around ten riders can currently win a mass sprint in the Tour – something that hasn’t happened in this form for a long time. But the favorite remains Jasper Phillipsen. If the Belgian finally gets the timing right and is finally put in the right position by his train, it will be difficult to beat him. Germany's hopes rest on Pascal Ackermann and Phil Bauhaus.

* * * Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck)

** Arnaud de Lie (Lotto – Dstny), Mark Cavendish (Astana)

* Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Wanty), Pascal Ackermann (Israel – Premier Tech), Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco – AlUla)