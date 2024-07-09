Cycling: Jasper Philipsen has won the tenth stage of the Tour de France. The Belgian confidently won the mass sprint in Saint-Amand-Montrond and thus redeemed his team Alpecin – Deceuninck.

Philipsen wins in Saint-Amand-Montrond

Last year he dominated the sprint stages of the Tour de France. In 2024, things were not going to work out for him. But the day after the rest day, Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck) can finally celebrate his first success at this year’s Tour de France. The Belgian won the mass sprint in Saint-Amand-Montrond ahead of Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Wanty). Pascal Ackermann (Israel – Premier-Tech). The German sprinted to third place, achieving his best result in a Tour de France to date.

Review: Another boring stage

As was to be feared, no serious breakaway group has formed today. 187,3 km long section from Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond presented no obstacles for the professionals. Even the sometimes strong crosswinds did not make for any action in this cycling race. The field of riders rolled together to the finish line - apart from a small, not serious attack by a group of three. With all due respect for the performance of the professionals, it must be said quite clearly that these stages are not an advertisement for the Tour de France. Even many fans who are completely passionate about cycling do not watch such an uneventful ride over four hours. It does not win any new spectators anyway. For the future, the race organizers should come up with something to prevent such boring stages from becoming a regular occurrence in a Grand Tour.