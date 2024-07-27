Cycling: In heavy rain, Remco Evenepoel and Grace Brown secured the gold medal in the individual time trial in Paris. The Belgian and the Australian are thus crowned Olympic champions for the first time.

Evenepoel wins ahead of Ganna & Van Aert

After his good performance at the Tour de France, Remco Evenepoel has now crowned his strong year. The Belgian won the 32,4-kilometer individual time trial in Paris after 36 minutes and 12 seconds. He thus relegated the Italian Filippo Gana by 15 seconds to second place. Bronze goes to wout van aert to another Belgian. He was able to beat the first place by two seconds Joshua Tarling from Great Britain to the finish. The drivers from Switzerland may be a little disappointed. Stephen Bissegger and Stefan Kung had to settle for sixth and eighth place. The best German was Maximilian schachmann in ninth place.

Brown defeats Henderson & Dygert

For the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, the women competed on exactly the same course as the men. Somewhat surprisingly, the Australian grace brown after 39:38 minutes with a clear lead over the British Anna Henderson and the American Chloe Dygert The newly crowned Olympic champion was a full 1:31 and 1:32 minutes faster. Christine Schweinberger from Austria managed to jump to tenth place. The best German was Mike Kroeger in rank 13.