Redesigned Race Face Chester Pedal

Product News: Chester pedals have been a long-standing staple in the Race Face range and have an excellent reputation as a high-quality composite pedal for budget-conscious riders. After many years of use, the pedal was ready for an update. Race Face is now launching the redesigned Chester pedal - with more grip, a second size option and a lifetime guarantee.

Race Face redesigned the Chester pedal based on feedback from the riding community who wanted a more concave feel, better grip and more than just one size option. We fixed the weak points and made additional improvements, including: pedal shape, platform size, pins and Q-factor.

Pedal shape

The previous version had a bulge in the middle of the pedal platform to accommodate the pedal spindle. Many composite pedals require more material in this area to achieve the desired strength (aluminum is stronger and requires less metal to achieve the same strength). The downside of the bulge is an unsafe, convex feel. On the new Chester, the spindle housing has been slimmed down without compromising strength, almost completely eliminating the bulge, and thus achieving a more concave and secure feel.

Platform size: Chester Pedal available in two sizes

Race Face offers the new Chester pedal in two sizes, Small (105 x 100 mm) and Large (115 x 110 mm), to better suit the needs of all riders. The small pair weighs 345 grams, the large pair 355 grams.

Pin placement

Chester now has nine metal pins and two molded plastic pins, for a total of 11 pins per pedal side (three more than the previous model). The pins have been strategically placed to provide a more consistent grip and a more concave feel. The metal pins have smaller, threadless tips, which improves grip and allows the rider to reposition their feet as needed. Threadless pin tips also make pin removal easier and also ensure that the pins are less damaging to the skin in the event of a slip off the pedal.

Q factor

The flats on the pedal spindle have been removed to reduce the Q-factor, allowing the rider's feet to sit closer to the cranks. Riders can now improve rider ergonomics with a simple pedal change.

The newly designed Race Face Chester pedal is available in eight color options (black / red / orange / green / turquoise / blue / purple / magenta) for 70 euros per pair. The pedals have serviceable internal parts and are, according to the manufacturer, completely rebuildable.

Web: www.raceface.com