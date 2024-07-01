Test / MTB: With 160 mm suspension travel, the Propain Tyee AL is a genuine enduro for sporty trail fans – this also applies to the bike in its smallest frame size XS.

There are probably very few manufacturers that offer such a wide range of mountain bike sizes as Propain. The direct mail order company from southern Germany has been placing great emphasis on children's bikes for years: starting with the "Bam Bam", a 14-inch balance bike for the very little ones, through 16 and 20 inches to the Yuma, a fully with 24 or 26-inch wheels. To then bridge the gap directly to the adult bikes, these are also available in very small frame sizes, such as our Tyee AL test bike in frame size XS. Suitable from 148 cm, it is either an extremely compact adult bike or a youth bike that uses the same platform as the full-grown enduro.

Key data Propain Tyee AL

Travel (f/h): 160 / 160 mm

wheel size: 27,5 inch

Frame material: Aluminium

Weight (test bike, size XS, without pedals): 14,8 kg

Price (tested): 3.974 Euros

Price from: 2.999 Euros

Equipped with a generous 160 mm of suspension travel, the Tyee AL is a "real" enduro, meaning that in addition to trail tours, long (or short) days in the bike park are also possible without any problems. In frame sizes XS and S, the Tyee AL is a pure 27,5" bike. The aluminum frame is based on the Propain-typical PRO10 concept with its distinctive rear triangle design, which not only ensures a low center of gravity but also plenty of space in the frame triangle. This is another reason why a water bottle can easily fit here. There are also screw points on the underside of the top tube for optional accessories such as tools.

Geometry Propain Tyee AL

The Propain Tyee AL in frame size XS is more compact and smaller than many youth bikes. The very short seat tube at 380 mm is particularly pleasing and allows for a lot of flexibility. The fact that the top tube is a little longer, on the other hand, suits the bike's intended use, which is also reflected in the flat steering angle: The Tyee AL is definitely more of a sporty trail runner than a relaxed tourer. The standover height at the point we measured 20 cm in front of the bottom bracket is average; but that is a little misleading, as the top tube rises sharply at this point. There is plenty of space directly at the seat tube.

Top tube length: 528 mm

Seat tube length: 380 mm

standover height: 790 mm

If you want, you can also choose the bottom bracket height using a flip chip. The high position should be a good starting point, especially for less experienced riders, as it also makes unsightly pedal impacts much less likely.

Equipment Propain Tyee AL

A special feature of Propain is the flexibility in terms of equipment. While some models are already configured, it is up to each individual to make adjustments. Frame sets are also available for those who like to tinker. Our test bike came to just under 4.000 euros and, for the price, offers a coherent range of equipment that is tailored to the area of ​​use.

frame Propain Tyee AL suspension fork RockShox Lyric Ultimate Suspension shocks Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate Wheels Newman Performance 30 Tire VR Schwalbe Magic Mary SuperTrail Soft Tire HR Schwalbe Big Betty SuperTrail Soft derailleur Sram GX Eagle Gear levers Sram GX Eagle Crank Sram Descendant Eagle Front derailleur Without Brake Formula Cura 4 Brake discs Formula 203 / 203mm Seat post Bike Yoke Divine Saddle Sixpack Kamikaze Stem Sixpack Millenium 35 Links Sixpack Millenium 805

Neither the RockShox Ultimate chassis made of Lyrik and Super Deluxe, nor the mechanical Sram GX Eagle 12-speed gears or the solid Newmen wheels offer any real cause for criticism. The Formula Cura 4 brakes, which are rarely found on complete bikes, are interesting. The tires focus on grip and puncture protection: the Schwalbe Magic Mary at the front and Big Betty at the rear, with a stable Super Trail carcass and soft rubber compound, is a strong off-road duo, but certainly not a real smooth-running miracle.

Propain Tyee AL in practice

For a youth bike, the Tyee AL is extremely progressive and downhill-focused: This is not only evident in the technical data, but also in the handling. It is not necessarily cumbersome, but it is really fun when gravity helps with acceleration. Then the bike, which is also visually very good, is a lot of fun and scores points with its smooth running and a high subjective feeling of safety. Another positive: the chassis can be quickly and easily adjusted to a low weight.

Here go to our big youth MTB test 2024: