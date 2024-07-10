Spectrum: The sporting goods manufacturer Ortlieb and the Wilderness International Foundation are intensifying their cooperation to preserve acutely threatened wilderness areas. In addition to the extensive equipment with waterproof backpacks and travel bags for the forest rangers active on site and the necessary expeditions, Ortlieb is protecting additional forest areas through its own "Ortlieb Forest". Action is urgently needed: The figures in the following communication from Ortlieb and WI are alarming, but cooperations like this give hope.

For several years now, Ortlieb Sportartikel GmbH has been supporting the Wilderness International (WI) Foundation in its major goal: to preserve ecologically valuable and acutely threatened wilderness areas forever. Since its founding in 2008, the Wilderness International Foundation has been able to legally purchase 11,5 million square meters of wilderness areas in Peru and Canada with a land register entry and thus protect them for all time. Currently, there are only 2,8% of intact habitats left worldwide that can be preserved. Every year, an area the size of Great Britain, for example, is irreversibly destroyed by deforestation, clearing and forest fires. However, forests are not only important CO2 stores, they also provide habitats for billions of different animal and plant species.

Ortlieb Forest is to be gradually expanded

Until now, the necessary expeditions into the rainforests of Canada and Peru and the forest rangers active there were equipped with waterproof products from Ortlieb. At the start of this year's Eurobike trade fair, the intensification of the partnership was announced. In addition to the extensive equipment with waterproof backpacks and travel bags, Ortlieb is protecting additional forest areas with its own "Ortlieb Forest". The Ortlieb Forest, which initially covers 10.000 m² in Canada, is to be gradually expanded.

Ortlieb’s CEO Martin Esslinger explains: "At the start of the cooperation, every customer who purchases through the German webshop will receive a square meter of our protected forest as a gift. This is of course only the first step; Ortlieb will gradually expand this offer and thus ensure that in the future, one square meter is protected with every product sold and the area of ​​the Ortlieb Forest will thus grow permanently."

Award-winning transparency instead of greenwashing

The CEO of the Wilderness International Foundation Kai Andersch explains: "Every donor receives a personalized certificate with the geo-coordinates of the protected forest area, which can be digitally given their own name. No square meter can be given twice. WI has already been awarded the Phineo "Wirkt" seal for this type of transparency."

In the press release, Esslinger continues: "Wilderness International stands for authentic sustainability and is therefore the ideal partner for us to really make a difference in this area. This is also evident in the area of ​​trading in CO2 certificates. Like us, WI has opposed the current trading in CO2 certificates, as this is not yet regulated and is often criticized as greenwashing."

"Ortlieb and their robust and waterproof equipment have been irreplaceable for us for years in our research work and in the daily work of the gamekeepers. I am immensely pleased to be able to take this cooperation to a higher level with a partner who shares our values", says Kai Andersch with satisfaction.

