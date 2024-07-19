Magura GUSTAV-PRO

Product news: With the new GUSTAV PRO, Magura is offering a new disc brake specifically for E-MTBs as well as gravity and SUV mountain bikes. With thicker brake discs and a higher pad volume, the new Magura is designed to ensure consistent performance from the peak to the valley. The manufacturer itself reveals exactly what the new model is all about and why installation is particularly easy.

Anyone who knows the MT7 knows: We are serious about performance. With this one we are going one step further! For more control, later braking points and less arm pump. Because anyone can build brakes that stop light bikes. But our latest brakes can easily slow down even the heaviest ones. With 2.5 mm thick brake discs and 40% more pad volume, Magura is ushering in a new era of bicycle brakes. For consistent performance from the peak to the valley! Due to their mass, brake discs and pads heat up much less and stay in the sweet spot longer. In this sweet spot, the brake can consistently offer its best performance thanks to optimal friction values. Fading is a foreign word to them.

Defined pressure point with very good dosing

When you reach for the lever, you will immediately feel how intuitive our brake is to use. By enlarging the pistons to 12 mm in the brake handle and 19 mm in the caliper, we have reduced the overall pressure level. This means less pressure is lost through elasticity, e.g. by spreading the line. The result is a defined pressure point with very good controllability. Despite its power, the GUSTAV PRO offers a smooth braking feel like no other brake and thus provides the highest level of safety in every situation. Even under full load, the stiff 2.5 mm brake discs and the low heating of the system ensure vibration-free and therefore particularly smooth braking.

Doubled maintenance intervals

Nobody likes killjoys - that's why we've doubled the time until maintenance. Extra thick brake pads with 40% more volume and thick 2.5 mm brake discs with a 2.1 mm wear limit keep you away from the workshop. Wear and tear plays an important role, especially with modern e-bikes. Their weight, power and speed have placed new demands on the braking systems. With the GUSTAV, annoyingly short maintenance intervals are finally a thing of the past. And if you do end up in the workshop, a large air gap between the pad and the brake disc and a new bleed valve make many tasks easier!

Installation with Ease!

With the EASY LINK technology, Magura offers a simple plug'n'play connection of the brake line, known from the Magura ABS components and the Magura cockpit integration. On the GUSTAV PRO, Magura has now integrated the technology invisibly for the first time into the brake lever of a disc brake. This means you can disconnect and connect your line from the brake lever at any time and without special tools. A real game changer for initial assembly and all maintenance work on the bike - not least for cumbersome headset cable routing. And if the inevitable happens and you have to repair damage from a fall, EASY LINK is also your best friend.

The new Magura GUSTAV PRO will be available on complete bikes and in the aftermarket from the fourth quarter of 4. The brake is fully compatible with the Bosch eBike ABS.

