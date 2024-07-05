Lots of new things at the KETTLER Alu-Rad exhibition stand: The traditional manufacturer, whose stand was also graced by two historic aluminum bikes from the company's early days, is stepping up its game when it comes to family mobility and is showing two new cargo bikes. The longtail model Flair LN Belt focuses on easy handling and easy steering thanks to the cargo area positioned behind the driver. Two children can ride on the long seat and put their feet in the optionally available bags from the supplier North Wind; the surrounding railing is also tailored to the transport of loads and is large enough for two crates of drinks. The suspension seat post and suspension fork ensure riding comfort, and the handlebars can be easily adjusted in height. The drive technology comes from Bosch, with the high-torque Cargoline motor and 600 Wh battery being ideal for everyday use - repeated starts with children or luggage and inclines can be covered with little effort. There is also the tried and tested Enviolo hub with stepless gear adjustment, with a maintenance-free toothed belt connecting the motor and rear wheel.

Lots of technology at an attractive price

The Flair LN Belt is also attractive due to its extremely low price of 4.299 euros - comparable cargo bikes often cost a thousand or two more. The look, technology and details such as the frame lock on the suspension fork, as well as many accessories, make this super-stable family bike one of the most interesting on the market.

KETTLER Alu-Rad is breaking new ground with another cargo bike in the "Long John" design: The frame basically consists of just two square tubes that run from the rear wheel to the front and hold the Elian steering hub there. A second component, consisting of the steering column and seat tube, sits on top of this simple construction. The entire frame is manufactured in the Netherlands, which opens up new possibilities for the manufacturer in several respects and should also open up new price ranges. The innovative construction also looks interesting.

Scinto SX12: New e-gravel bike from KETTLER

The Scinto gravel bike, which is suitable for everyday use, is now also available in an electrically assisted version for 2025. For the Scinto SX12, the manufacturer relies on the Bosch SX motor, which offers extremely strong, yet very harmonious support at higher cadences. The unit also runs with virtually no resistance above 25 km/h, so that the 400 Wh battery enables long tours.

KETTLER has installed the Shimano GRX with 4.299x1 gears and a Suntour air suspension fork with 12 mm travel on the new E-Gravel bike (40 euros). There are also interesting details to marvel at: On the stem is an SP-Connect adapter for the smartphone with a corresponding case, which then serves as a display - and is charged by the adapter. Another charging adapter is provided for a front light, and two bright tail lights are mounted on the rear frame.

KETTLER Scinto Urban SX8B: Bosch SX touring bike for sporty everyday riders

A very successful e-touring bike with state-of-the-art technology, which costs 3.799 euros and is quite inexpensive, is aimed at younger cyclists with a certain sporting ambition. The Bosch SX motor is tuned to higher pedal frequencies, which elicit a lot of power and a lively, harmonious ride from this less torquey unit.

The motor is also very efficient, so the 400 Wh battery offers enough range, and as a third advantage, the bike can also be ridden without any drive support. Those who give it a go will be rewarded with a very low weight of just over 21 kilos, high-quality technology such as an eight-speed hub and toothed belt, as well as a charging adapter for the smartphone on the stem. KETTLER has even specified a finely designed parallelogram spring support on this bike.

www.kettler-alu-rad.de