Eurobike News 2024: The French wheel specialist Mavic is expanding its gravel portfolio with a carbon model. There is a complete innovation in the soft goods sector: for the first time, Mavic is offering sports glasses in addition to shoes, helmets and clothing.

The Allroad model series, first introduced in 2017, was significantly revised last year: the aluminum rims with a hookless profile for optimal tubeless function were given a 3 mm larger inner width and, with an inner width of 25 mm, are now optimally matched to wide gravel tires. The range now also includes a carbon wheel set, with which the traditional manufacturer is responding to numerous competitors with similar products. With the Mavic Allroad SL Carbon, the French apply the hookless profile of the aluminum versions to a 42 mm deep carbon rim, which should be very aerodynamic with its wide U-profile. 30 to 64 mm wide tires can be mounted; as is usual with hookless rims, only tubeless tires should be used. These can then also be used with tubes.

Unlike the higher-quality aluminum Allroads, the Allroad SL Carbon does not have a closed rim bed; instead, it is equipped with an airtight rim tape. The wide flat spokes and the high-quality hubs with ratchet freewheel are tried and tested. Mavic specifies a set weight of 1.550 grams (720/830 g front/rear); at 1.499 euros, the new gravel wheelset is not only technically competitive, but also price-wise.

Mavic MVS Shield and MVS Aeroframe: High-quality cycling glasses at an attractive price

The two cycling glasses that Mavic presented at Eurobike represent an interesting addition to the soft goods range. The MVS Shield and MVS Aeroframe are the last piece of the puzzle that was missing from the complete Mavic outfit. The two cycling glasses are quite simple and functional in design, do not have any color accents in Mavic yellow and sit very comfortably on the face, where they offer optimal eye protection thanks to large lenses. In contrast to the Shield, the Aeroframe is enclosed by a frame at the bottom.

Self-darkening versions also available

The pricing of the two glasses is interesting: they cost 79 euros each; there are also versions with photochromic, i.e. self-darkening lenses for 119 euros. In this respect, Mavic is clearly ahead of the established competition.

