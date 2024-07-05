Eurobike Trade Fair News 2024: With the Clic Valve, tire manufacturer Schwalbe is presenting a completely new solution for bicycle valves. Instead of SV, AV and DV, there will soon only be SCV - and initial tests prove the superiority of the system.

The highlight at Schwalbe's stand at Eurobike was not necessarily the new tires (more on that later), but a small component that everyone needs and nobody pays much attention to: the bicycle valve. Three versions are common: the Sclaverand valve (SV) is particularly airtight and is used on sports bikes; the Schrader or car valve (AV) comes from cars and is typical for simple bicycles, and the Dunlop or Blitz valve (DV) is the classic bicycle valve that is easy to handle but always has to be held in place by a large union nut.

You need different pump heads for all three valves, which is of course quite inconvenient. Floor pumps have complicated multifunctional pump heads; many hand pumps allow you to convert an insert into the clamp head, which is also not particularly practical. And this is where the Schwalbe Clic Valve The idea is to offer a valve insert that fits into the valve stem of the Sclaverand and car valve, so that it can be retrofitted to tubes with DV, AV and SV valves - and that also enables a secure connection to the pump, namely the click in the name. And this is how it works: The valve is equipped with a small collar at the top that snaps into the pump adapter. This opens the valve and at the same time ensures that no air escapes. The tube can now be filled (or the tire in tubeless systems), whereby the manufacturer says that the valve should allow a larger air flow (which you don't notice when pumping, at least with the floor pump). If you hear a "click", you have removed the pump again without air escaping or you hurting your fingers with the clamping lever of the pump head. The valve cap is also clicked on instead of screwed on, which is much quicker.

Schwalbe Clic Valve: New system with many advantages

Initial tests show that the system works really well. Attaching the valve is made much easier – just push it on and “click” and you have a firm connection. The diameter of the adapter supplied corresponds to the AV valve base and therefore fits the corresponding pumps. If you use a pump designed for Sclaverand valves, you don’t necessarily need it to enjoy one of the system’s advantages – namely that no more air escapes when you attach the pump. But it only “clicks” with an adapter. The combination of SCV adapter and brass plug nipple on the SKS racing compressor that we photographed is therefore not absolutely necessary, but it is the only way to enjoy all the advantages of the system: for example, the adapter is easy to remove, whereas the plug nipple sits very firmly on the valve – until the rubber seal is worn out and the pump hose no longer holds. This also means that you can operate all three valves with the SCV using the Sclaverand pump.

With the Schrader valve, the problem of air escaping when you attach the pump, as well as when you remove or unscrew it, is eliminated. With the Sclaverand valve, you no longer have to screw the small knurled nut on and off; in addition, the valve tappet can no longer get in the way. And here, too, no air can escape when you attach and remove the pump. With the quick-release valve, you still need the union nut; here, the SCV scores points with the firm connection between the hose and the valve. Overall, the new valve has only advantages - and it is not particularly expensive either. A conversion kit consisting of two valves plus an adapter costs from 16,96 euros; later, the valves will also be available separately.

New tires for all-round and all-road: Schwalbe turns heads

There were also new tire models at the Schwalbe stand: The Schwalbe One 365 is a new training tire with a particularly stable, puncture-proof carcass, which will also be available in 32 mm width. This tire could close the gap between road and gravel - on the former it rolls easily, on the latter it is robust and still grippy enough. The G-One Comp is a new all-rounder in the range, which has an interesting profile with square blocks. It should already be available for under 20 euros; a tubeless version that will be offered in the future will cost around 25 euros.

Schwalbe has revised the "Vulkanettes" on the tires, which now provide easily legible information about the type and size. However, the lettering is aligned in such a way that it is upside down when you turn it upwards for a photo. Well, maybe that was only the case with the trade fair samples...

