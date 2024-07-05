Parlee Cycles: The US manufacturer is known for its dream custom frames. But with new models, many a racing bike dream could now become reality.

The US manufacturer from Beverley, known for its high-end custom frames, Massachusetts returned to the cycling stage with new models at Eurobike 2024. The company, founded by Bob Parlee 25 years ago, still aims to build the best racing bikes in the world; highlights of the company's history include the first racing frame weighing less than 900 grams, which was introduced in 2004.

Highest quality custom frames, Made in USA

The frames manufactured in our own factory are created using elaborate handwork, which of course includes customization - which is of course not limited to individual geometry. Specially coordinated flex zones can meet the customer's comfort requirements; the frame stiffness and other factors can also be influenced. And last but not least, each frame is individually painted or simply waxed so that the perfect connection of the carbon tubes is visible. There is also a lifetime guarantee, which also includes repair services.

A lot of effort and small quantities mean that a Parlee custom frame costs around 8.000 euros; complete bikes with top components easily cost twice as much. A second product line is now intended to make the luxury brand's racing bikes accessible to a somewhat wider range of customers: With the all-road racing bike Ouray and the gravel bike Chebacco, two models are now available whose carbon monocoque frames are manufactured in Western Europe - also in elaborate handwork, but in standard geometries and at around 5.500 euros, significantly cheaper than the US custom frames.

Parlee Ouray: Affordable road bike dream

A complete bike with high-quality equipment (e.g. with SRAM Force AXS) can be had for around 8.500 euros, which is only 10 to 15% more than a bike with a standard frame from the Far East. This means that Parlee is still far from being a mass product, but is affordable enough to be within reach of racing bike enthusiasts with normal incomes.

The all-road model Ouray in particular is impressive with its fantastic workmanship, balanced geometry and useful details such as the large tire clearance; in the border area between road and off-road, this is a dream bike that could eventually find its way into the bike cellar. This could be more difficult with the Z-Zero Road - but this racing bike is almost too beautiful to be ridden anyway...

