Dynamic Cycling Fit: The subsidiary of Giant, the world's largest bicycle manufacturer, allows seating position optimization to a new level. Anyone who sits on the DCF Fit Bike can find the perfect seating position while pedaling.

A professional measurement of the seating position is now almost standard among sporty cyclists. There are numerous providers, and many take an individual approach from which they "adjust" the rider. Everyone can benefit from a bike fitting, beginners as well as old hands. On the one hand, the position analysis can lead to a more biomechanically efficient seating position, which is what unlocks the rider's full potential. On the other hand, specific problems that cause problems when cycling can be addressed - whether back pain or numb hands.

Dynamic Cycling Fit: A new method for bike fitting.

Bike fitting is typically carried out on a "measurement bike" on which saddle height, seat length, handlebar width and stem length as well as many other parameters can be adjusted. Based on the current sitting position, weaknesses can be identified and opportunities for improvement can be shown using video analysis. For the customer, this means getting off the bike, making a new adjustment, getting back on the saddle and testing the changed position. This takes time and means that you can never really feel what has changed straight away - and this is where the innovative fitting bike from Dynamic Cycling Fit comes in. Its special feature: all position settings (apart from details such as handlebar width and crank length) can be changed while moving - while the test person is pedaling, the seat height and length, handlebar position, seat angle, etc. can be adjusted. The integrated power meter monitors the power output throughout the entire process; this makes it immediately clear how a position adjustment affects efficiency. In addition, the test person immediately feels how a change feels subjectively and can approach the optimal sitting position millimeter by millimeter.

The starting point is a basic position that is calculated by the software based on the body measurements of the test subject; the data from tens of thousands of measurements is included. An existing sitting position can also be emulated on the DCF Fit Bike. The video analysis is used to collect biometric data such as the test subject's hip and knee angle; after all, mobility on the bike is often a limiting factor on the way to the optimal position.

Dynamic Cycling Fit is of course aimed exclusively at professional providers. Bike fitters can use the system to optimize their service, and bike shops can offer their customers a bike that is individually adjusted - from racing bikes to e-bikes. One thing is clear: the company, which is part of the Giant Group, has what it takes to permanently change the bike fitting market. DCF builds on Giant's previous ergonomic approaches, for example with regard to saddle selection and positioning, and offers additional benefits such as the production of individual insoles for cyclists.

www.dynamiccyclingfit.com