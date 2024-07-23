Raffle: The Trans Alpin models from the traditional German manufacturer Deuter are among the most popular bicycle backpacks on the market. The multi-day backpacks are well thought-out space miracles for long trips and even challenging crossings of the Alps. The intelligently designed compartments, such as the tool and pump compartment, the functional front pocket, in which the helmet can also be safely stored, and the divisible main compartment, ensure optimal organization and quick access. The breathable Airstripes back system ensures pleasant ventilation of the back and sits securely and compactly on the body even on sporty trails. We are giving away four Deuter Trans Alpin 30 and four Deuter Trans Alpin 28 SL backpacks to all participants.
Deuter Trans Alpin 30 bike backpack
The Deuter Trans Alpine 30 bike backpack is a versatile and robust companion for ambitious cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts. With a capacity of 30 liters, this backpack offers enough space for all the important items you need on long tours.
The Trans Alpin 30 is characterized by its well thought-out features and innovative design. The Airstripes back system ensures excellent ventilation and maximum comfort, even during intensive physical activities. The ergonomically shaped shoulder straps and adjustable chest strap allow for optimal adjustment to the body and distribute the weight evenly to avoid pressure points.
In terms of functionality, the Trans Alpin 30 impresses with numerous features: A separate bottom compartment offers additional storage space, while the elastic side pockets and the spacious main compartment offer enough space for clothing, food and tools. A removable rain cover reliably protects the contents in bad weather, and the reflective elements ensure greater safety on the road.
The integrated helmet holder and the option to integrate a drinking system are particularly practical for cyclists, so you can stay hydrated while riding. Additional attachment points allow you to attach additional equipment, and the compression straps ensure that the backpack always sits compactly and securely.
The Deuter Trans Alpin 30 is made of high-quality and durable materials that guarantee a long service life. This bike backpack is therefore the perfect choice for anyone who does not want to make any compromises on their tours - be it on challenging trails, on longer bike tours or on the daily commute to work. With the Trans Alpin 30 you are always well equipped and ready for any adventure.
Deuter Trans Alpin 28 SL
The Deuter Trans Alpin 28 SL bike backpack is basically the little sister of the Trans Alpin 30. With its 28 liter capacity in the special SL version, this model comes with a women-specific SL back length and fit. On average, women do not have as long a back as men. The carrying system of the SL models is therefore a little shorter than that of the Deuter standard backpacks. In addition, the carrying system is specially adapted to the female anatomy.
Win a Deuter Trans Alpine bike backpack
Win one of eight Deuter Trans Alpine 30 or Deuter Trans Alpine 28 SLTo take part in the raffle you just have to answer the following question correctly:
Legal Deuter raffle:
Your e-mail address will only be saved until the end of the raffle and then deleted - unless you register for the newsletter. But even in this case, no personal data is stored. Mail addresses or other data will not be passed on to third parties (except Deuter).
Consent to the newsletter can be revoked at any time. Your address may only be used by Deuter for their newsletter and information about their products and will not be passed on to third parties. Participation in the raffle is not dependent on your consent to the newsletter. You will receive an email to verify your email address.
The winner will be notified by us via e-mail and must reply within ten days whether the prize will be accepted. Otherwise, an alternate winner will be drawn. Anyone aged 18 and over may participate. Members of the editorial team and their relatives are excluded from participation. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. In the case of a necessary export from the EU, the winner has to declare the product himself.
If you have any questions, just send us an email [email protected]
Click here to go to our data protection page with all information about data protection in raffles
The closing date for entries is August 2th, 2024