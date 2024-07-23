Raffle: The Trans Alpin models from the traditional German manufacturer Deuter are among the most popular bicycle backpacks on the market. The multi-day backpacks are well thought-out space miracles for long trips and even challenging crossings of the Alps. The intelligently designed compartments, such as the tool and pump compartment, the functional front pocket, in which the helmet can also be safely stored, and the divisible main compartment, ensure optimal organization and quick access. The breathable Airstripes back system ensures pleasant ventilation of the back and sits securely and compactly on the body even on sporty trails. We are giving away four Deuter Trans Alpin 30 and four Deuter Trans Alpin 28 SL backpacks to all participants.

Deuter Trans Alpin 30 bike backpack

The Deuter Trans Alpine 30 bike backpack is a versatile and robust companion for ambitious cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts. With a capacity of 30 liters, this backpack offers enough space for all the important items you need on long tours.

The Trans Alpin 30 is characterized by its well thought-out features and innovative design. The Airstripes back system ensures excellent ventilation and maximum comfort, even during intensive physical activities. The ergonomically shaped shoulder straps and adjustable chest strap allow for optimal adjustment to the body and distribute the weight evenly to avoid pressure points.

In terms of functionality, the Trans Alpin 30 impresses with numerous features: A separate bottom compartment offers additional storage space, while the elastic side pockets and the spacious main compartment offer enough space for clothing, food and tools. A removable rain cover reliably protects the contents in bad weather, and the reflective elements ensure greater safety on the road.

The integrated helmet holder and the option to integrate a drinking system are particularly practical for cyclists, so you can stay hydrated while riding. Additional attachment points allow you to attach additional equipment, and the compression straps ensure that the backpack always sits compactly and securely.

The Deuter Trans Alpin 30 is made of high-quality and durable materials that guarantee a long service life. This bike backpack is therefore the perfect choice for anyone who does not want to make any compromises on their tours - be it on challenging trails, on longer bike tours or on the daily commute to work. With the Trans Alpin 30 you are always well equipped and ready for any adventure.

Deuter Trans Alpin 28 SL

The Deuter Trans Alpin 28 SL bike backpack is basically the little sister of the Trans Alpin 30. With its 28 liter capacity in the special SL version, this model comes with a women-specific SL back length and fit. On average, women do not have as long a back as men. The carrying system of the SL models is therefore a little shorter than that of the Deuter standard backpacks. In addition, the carrying system is specially adapted to the female anatomy.

