CamelBak HAWG Pro 20: Holds a lot of water and gear is the mission of the 20-liter HAWG Pro 20 backpack from Camelbak. But it can do much more, as our test reveals.

The story of CamelBak from California begins with the simple idea of ​​supplying water from an infusion bag with a tube. The hydration bladder was born and revolutionized the supply of drinking water during sport. At the same time, the CamelBak brand was created, which today stands for high-quality products and is, among other things, a member of the European Outdoor Conservation Association (EOCA). The EOCA brings together companies from the European outdoor industry and raises funds for nature conservation projects across Europe to protect our favorite places in nature.

Data on the CamelBak HAWG Pro 20

packing volume 20 liters back ventilation Ja rain cover No reflectors Ja Hydration compatible Yes up to 3l Helmet holder Ja Features Back protector can be retrofitted, E-bike battery holder Sustainability Unspecified dimension 48 / 25 / 21 cm (H x W x D) Weight 1290g Color Black, gray Price 174,99 € RRP

Maximum support despite airy mesh construction

CamelBak develops its backpacks specifically for individual disciplines such as hiking, winter sports or climbing. For the cycling segment, the Californians offer a whole range of backpacks with different volumes and features. The HAWG Pro 20 is the largest bike backpack in their range. Technically well thought out, the HAWG is designed to offer the necessary support on demanding trail rides despite its airy mesh structure. For extra safety, a back protector can also be purchased and used.

Extra roll for tools

We liked the CamelBak HAWG Pro 20 at first glance. The materials chosen make a robust and high-quality impression. Despite its 20-liter volume, the backpack appears quite compact and is not too bulky. The zippers on the compartments are nice and deep, so that all compartments can be opened over a large area. Camelbak uses two large main compartments. The first compartment has a small inner compartment that is divided and can be closed with a zipper. The second has two open inner pockets, one of which is intended for storing a possible e-bike battery. However, we must say right away that due to its compact design, the HAWG does not offer additional space for a battery when the backpack is packed with a full water bladder, protector and other utensils. So you have to decide in advance what you want to take with you. Behind the second main compartment is the compartment for the water bladder and the back protector, which can be opened from the side. You can lead the bladder tube out of the backpack via the left or right shoulder strap. The front has an open compartment and a small compartment for glasses that is lined with fleece. We also really like the small hidden side compartment, which has plenty of space for a wallet and smartphone. The HAWG also scores points with the included bike tool organizer roll. All important small parts such as repair kits or a gas cartridge can be stored here.

CamelBak HAWG Pro – The highlight is the back part

The back section of the CamelBak HAWG Pro 20 is a real eye-catcher. The body mapping technology with air support is essentially a curved plastic plate that is quite hard. Three large cushions with cushioning properties are attached to the plate. A net is stretched over it, creating a hollow space between the back and the backpack. The HAWG sits tightly on the back and can be positioned well using the hip belt so that the weight distribution can be shifted from the shoulders to the hips. This is also essential with the HAWG when carrying heavy luggage, as the shoulder straps are made of airy mesh material. These are very breathable and are particularly impressive on hot summer days, but at the same time they lack any cushioning.

In our practical test, we didn't miss the lack of cushioning thanks to the hip belt and were pleased with the Air Support System. The backpack met our expectations perfectly both uphill and downhill. CamelBak has managed to find a good compromise between a stable fit, breathability and optimal weight distribution. We can also only say positive things about the HAWG Pro 20 in terms of handling, although it is no space miracle. The curvature of the back panel alone means it loses storage space. However, the compartment layout means it can be perfectly organized for day trips and offers everything you need. That is, if it's not raining, because to our surprise, the sun-drenched Californians have dispensed with a rain cover.

WEB: camelbak.eu