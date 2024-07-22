Buzzrack E-Scorpion 2 bike rack in the test: The inexpensive Buzzrack offers the widest tire holders of all at a whopping 10 cm. The carrier, which weighs a good 21 kg, cannot be stowed away very space-savingly - at 56x65x83 cm, the folded dimensions are very large. The wheels on which it can be moved are practical, however. Although kept a little simpler in some details, the E-Scorpion proves to be quite functional.

The BuzzRack E-Scorpion 2 bike rack is specially designed for the safe and comfortable transport of e-bikes. It has a robust and lightweight aluminum construction that allows a load capacity of up to 60 kg, making it ideal for transporting two heavy e-bikes. The practical folding mechanism makes assembly easy and allows space-saving storage when the rack is not in use.

The low loading point and the removable, individually adjustable frame holders allow the bikes to be attached easily and securely. The integrated anti-theft protection ensures that both the carrier and the bikes are protected against theft. The E-Scorpion 2 is compatible with most vehicle types and tow bars, which underlines its versatility. A full lighting system and a license plate holder ensure additional safety and visibility in traffic.

The technical data of the Buzzrack E-Scorpion 2

Weight 21,1 kg Dimensions when folded (width/height/depth) 56cm/83cm/65cm Dimensions unfolded (width/height/depth) 124cm/83cm/65cm Max. total load 60 kg Maximum tire width 4.0 inch Price RRP 599 Euros

The Buzzrack E-Scorpion 2 rear carrier in practice

The Buzzrack impressed us when we transported it to the KIA EV6. Large plastic rollers allow it to be attached to the vehicle without putting strain on your back. That's a good thing, because at 21 kg, the E-Scorpion is not one of the lightest carriers in the test. However, the rollers are large enough to easily overcome uneven surfaces such as paving stones. Great! Mounting it on the coupling head is not quite as intuitive, but once you understand the mechanism, it's no problem and the Buzzrack sits rock-solid. It is obligatory that it can then be locked to the vehicle.

With the optional loading ramp, even heavy e-bikes can be loaded effortlessly by one person. What is immediately noticeable: the extra-wide rails for the tires of the (e-)bikes. Every type of bike - even fat bikes - should fit here. But the loops and ratchet system are also generously dimensioned; there are even two for the front wheel, which in theory should provide even more stability. In practice, however, the front wheel still wobbles back and forth a bit, which is certainly due to the wide rails. But this in no way affects the secure hold of the bikes. Nor does it lead to the bikes touching unintentionally, because the fixation of the frame is also clever.

The headband, which is mounted in the middle between the bikes, can be adjusted in height and offers the clamp arms additional flexibility for fine adjustment. This type of attachment was convincing in the test because it offers a significant advantage: the generous distance between the bikes! Even "wide" bikes or completely different bikes do not disturb the Buzzrack. If you're looking for a fly in the ointment, it's the clamps for the frame. Although these are rubberized and thus protect the paint, they - like almost all clamps - reach their limits with large or sensitive (carbon) frames. Systems with loops have a clear advantage here.

All in all, the Buzzrack E-Scorpion 2 has put on a convincing performance. Sometimes not quite as intuitive as other carriers, but it does everything right when it comes to the most important discipline, transporting bikes. The bikes sit firmly and, above all, without touching or worrying behind the car.

WEB: buzzrackpro.com

Test car: KIA EV6 GT Line