Bulls BP Team: The Bulls backpack for your bike? The bicycle brand Bulls also offers transport options. But are they only for Bulls fans? We'll find out.

The German bicycle brand Bulls has stood for a wide range of bicycles since 1995, from affordable entry-level bikes to racing machines for professionals. The Bulls Racing Team, founded in 2007, has not only celebrated racing successes, but has also been able to incorporate the experience of the professionals into the further development of the products. At the same time, the brand has been able to establish a global network with locations in the USA and New Zealand. In addition to bicycles, Bulls also offers a selected range of accessories; we took a closer look at and tested their Bulls BP Team backpack.

Bulls BP Team Data

packing volume 16 liters back ventilation Ja rain cover No reflectors No Hydration compatible Ja Helmet holder Ja Features E-bike battery holder, signal whistle Sustainability Unspecified dimension 52 / 25 / 15 cm (H x W x D) Weight 710g Color Black Price 59,95 € RRP

The Bulls backpack for the bike

As always, at the start of the test we ask ourselves what purpose this backpack is intended for. Bulls advertises it with the slogan: The Bulls backpack for the bike. Practical on the bike and in everyday life. But on which bike? For us, the backpack clearly has mountain bike DNA. Accordingly, we expect it to perform well on day trips, even off paved roads. With its low price, it is probably particularly interesting for beginners.

Bulls BP Team – Ideal for day trips

There are backpacks that can be overwhelming due to their large number of compartments and storage options, while others offer too few options. The BP Team is exactly the middle solution. With a volume of 16 liters, it fits exactly into the day tour category. It offers two large main compartments, both of which can be opened very wide. The front compartment has three mesh pockets and is large enough to be ideal for transporting tools and other small items. The rear compartment also has three mesh pockets, the top one of which can be closed with a zipper and has a key holder. The mesh pocket is therefore perfect for safely storing wallets, smartphones and keys. In addition, there is a pocket in the rear compartment in which either a hydration bladder or an e-bike battery with a maximum length of 49cm can be carried. At the front there is an open compartment that can be flexibly stretched using inserts. This is where a helmet or a bulky jacket can be stored. There are also two open, flexible side pockets that are ideal for drinking bottles. Finally, it is worth mentioning that the material chosen for the interior is a stylish green-brown. Not only does it look chic, but compared to the more common light grey, it is less likely to get dirty.

Firm and stable or airy and loose

The Bulls BP Team is quite flexible in its back plate, which has advantages and disadvantages and is also a matter of taste, because not everyone is the same. On the positive side, it is possible to adjust the backpack to fit snugly to your body using the adjustment straps, on the negative side, there is no space for air to circulate sufficiently between the body and the backpack. In our case, this was exactly the case, because the BP Team can be stretched very firmly and stably on the back, but this means you lose the necessary space for air to circulate. In this case, it is recommended to wear the backpack looser or tighter on the back for certain situations. In general, however, the BP Team is quite comfortable to wear. The back padding is pleasantly soft and the shoulder straps have relatively thin padding, but are also wider than average. It is therefore recommended not to load the BP Team too heavily. In terms of handling, the Bulls BP Team backpack proves to be a loyal companion, the manageable structure means you don't lose track of things and everything is still well organized. There is nothing to complain about in terms of workmanship and the materials used. However, there is one more downside: there is no rain cover.

