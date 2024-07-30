Atera Genio Pro Advanced bike rack in the test: The Atera Genio Pro has a clever folding mechanism that ensures that the clear glass lights are well protected when stowed away. The bikes can be securely attached to the wide loading platform; a third rail can be installed without tools and there are two folding angles for different vehicle types. The disadvantage of the rack is its relatively high weight of a good 21 kilos.

The Atera Genio Pro Advanced bike rack is a high-quality solution for the safe and comfortable transport of bicycles. Developed for the trailer hitch, this rack is characterized by its versatile applications and its robust construction, which also allows the transport of heavy e-bikes without any problems.

A key feature of the Genio Pro Advanced is its innovative fastening system, which ensures quick and effortless installation on the trailer hitch. The flexible holding arms are adjustable and can be adapted to different bicycle frames, making the carrier suitable for a wide range of bicycle types. This makes it particularly practical for families or groups who want to transport different bicycle models. The Atera Genio Pro Advanced also impresses with its high load capacity of up to 60 kg and the use of high-quality materials that ensure durability and stability. Another highlight is the integrated anti-theft device, which protects both the carrier itself and the bicycles from unauthorized access.

Data Atera Genio Pro Advanced

Weight 21,4 kg Dimensions when folded (width/height/depth) 38,5cm/70,5cm/65cm Dimensions unfolded (width/height/depth) 125cm/70,5cm/65cm Max. total load 60 kg Maximum tire width 3.0 inch Price RRP 967 Euros

Particularly worth mentioning is the Genio Pro Advanced's innovative tilting function, which allows easy access to the trunk even when the bikes are mounted. This is a great advantage for longer trips or spontaneous breaks where access to the luggage compartment is required.

The Atera Genio Pro Advanced rear carrier in practice

Right from the start, the Atera Genio Pro Advanced stands out from the crowd of bike carriers thanks to its innovative folding and rotating mechanism: The two halves of the carrier can be folded up or down with a rotating movement, which on the one hand ensures compact dimensions and on the other hand protects the rear lights, as these then point backwards when folded. Despite its compact dimensions, however, the carrier is not really handy, which is mainly due to its impressive weight of over 21 kg.

Installation on the trailer hitch is easy, the carrier is then fixed in position by a lever.

Loading the bikes is quite simple thanks to the ratchet straps used for fastening the frame. This means that even large-volume tubes such as those on modern e-bikes can be attached well and securely. Ratchet straps are also used for the wheels, and the corresponding rails offer enough space for wide tires and are long enough for large bikes.

Unfortunately, the ratchet straps on both the frame and the wheels are a bit tricky and very stiff to use. The ratchets kept slipping when we were fastening them and it takes a lot of finger strength to get the assembly to wobble-free. Once you've finally assembled the bikes, you'll also notice the very small distance between the two rails: In our case, the two bikes were already touching each other when they were stationary and to prevent unsightly damage, you have to attach a piece of fabric or something similar between the two wheels while driving.

The positive thing, however, is the very secure position of the wheels: Nothing wobbles, nothing creaks. Here the Atera can with the Best of the Best keep up.

