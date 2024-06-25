Raffle Raffle FFWD RAW 44: The Dutch company's dream wheelset is extremely lightweight thanks to carbon spokes, aerodynamic rim shape and the smooth running of ceramic bearings. And with a little luck, the wheelset, which costs 2.499 euros, will be included with your bike completely free of charge!

The Dutch wheel manufacturer FFWD has been in business for almost 20 years. The brand, founded in 2006, has its roots in triathlon and has focused from the start on aerodynamically optimized wheel sets with a good price-performance ratio. From the very beginning, FFDW has equipped numerous professionals and teams and can look back on numerous successes in classics and major tours, as well as racing in the cyclocross circus and in gravel and long-distance events.

FFWD RAW 44: High-end wheelset with high-quality technology

In the racing bike sector, you can get a solid, fairly light carbon wheel set with a modern aero profile for just under 1.500 euros today; carbon wheels for gravel bikes are available from FFDW from just under 1.100 euros. Demanding cyclists are already offered a lot in these categories; if you don't want to make any compromises in terms of aerodynamics, smooth running and weight, you will of course have to pay a little more and get a wheel set of the absolute top class for 2.499 euros: Curtain up for the FFWD RAW 44.

Available with different rim depths

The number behind the model name could also be 33 or 55 - it stands, of course, for the depth of the rim profile and therefore also for a slightly lower or higher weight. The medium profile of 44 mm is an optimal compromise: with a set weight of 1.395 grams (manufacturer's information), these wheels are extremely light, but they should already perform very well against the wind. This is also due to the modern rim profile with a U-shaped cross-section and 30 mm outer width. Racing tires as narrow as 23 mm can be mounted here; even a contemporary 28er should not be wider than the rim itself, making it an extremely aerodynamically favorable combination. Tubeless suitability is of course a must these days; FFWD uses hook rims in the road sector, which can be driven with high pressure and are completely unproblematic in terms of tire compatibility.

A highlight of the FFWD RAW 44 and one of the reasons for its low weight are the carbon spokes that are hooked into the hub flanges. There are 21 of the fiber rods per wheel, laid in a 2:1 pattern radially (7) and double crossed (2). The small number of spokes is of course aerodynamically advantageous; the spoke pattern is tailored to the force ratios in the wheel.

The carbon flat spokes are one reason for the high price of the wheelset; another is the CeramicSpeed ​​bearings, which offer extremely smooth running and are supposed to get a few watts out of it at high speeds (i.e. high rotation speeds). If you don't care about such minimal gains, you can also get a wheelset like the Ryot 44 from FFWD, which combines an identically shaped rim with conventional spokes and hubs and is available from just 1.499 euros.

But why not reach for the stars? FFWD has provided Velomotion with a RAW 44 for a prize draw; with a bit of luck, you might soon have a top-class wheel set on your racing bike. It's worth taking part - as usual, all you have to do is answer our prize question correctly. Velomotion wishes you the best of luck.