VAUDE Bike Alpine Pro 28

VAUDE Bike Alpin Pro 28 in the test: With the Bike Alpin Pro 28+ we present you a fully equipped MTB backpack that was specifically designed for Alpine cross and demanding multi-day tours by one of the most sustainable companies.

So far we have had in our Test series the topic of sustainability was mentioned first, so with this test report we can introduce you to the current title holder of the German Sustainability Award 2024: VAUDE. In its 50th anniversary year, the family business was also awarded the prize for fairness in the supply chain. Consequently, the VAUDE Bike Alpin Pro 28+ is certified as an environmentally friendly product with the Green Shape label and is made of sustainable materials.

Data VAUDE Bike Alpin Pro 28

packing volume 28 liters back ventilation Ja rain cover Ja reflectors Yes, additional neon red rain cover Hydration compatible Yes, up to 3 liters Helmet holder Ja Features Adjustable back system, glasses holder Sustainability Yes, Green Shape, green button, FairWear certified dimension 51 / 30 / 29 cm (H x W x D) Weight 1290g Color Black, Blue, Bamboo, Khaki Price 190 € RRP

Comfortable, well thought out and environmentally friendly

The Bike Alpin backpack series from VAUDE was specifically developed for MTB use. The Aeroflex Control back system allows the system to be set to provide very good back ventilation during sweaty uphill rides, while for downhill rides it can be switched to a body-hugging setup in order to shift the load center of gravity toward the body. The company from the Lake Constance region offers the backpack in various volume sizes; we tested the Pro 28+ version. The plus in the name of this 28-liter backpack indicates the additional load capacity of the open compartment on the front of the backpack.

Very good access thanks to deep zippers

Apart from the hydration bladder compartment, VAUDE has equipped the Alpine Pro 28+ with deep zips. This means that the organizer compartment on the front can be opened completely, for example. Inside the compartment there are three small mesh pockets that are big enough for the most important tools. There are also rubber bands to which other things such as an air pump can be attached. A special highlight is that there is also a thin slip pocket in which maps can be stored. Above the organizer there is another front compartment with further mesh pockets. This is the best place to store things such as a wallet, sunglasses case and keys. VAUDE has dispensed with an extra compartment for sunglasses that is lined with fleece. As already mentioned, the deep zips also make the main compartment and bottom compartment very easy to access. Both compartments can be connected to form a large common compartment using a zip. The hydration bladder compartment is designed for practical purposes and can hold bladders with a volume of up to three liters. The VAUDE Alpin Pro 28+ is equipped with spacious mesh pockets on both sides. VAUDE has also integrated an extra compartment behind the right mesh pocket, which is partially lined with fleece and is intended for a smartphone.

Full control thanks to Aeroflex system

Before we set off on tour with the VAUDE Bike Alpin Pro 28+, we first had to look at the adjustment options. In the first step, we adjusted the backpack to the appropriate back length. This is done continuously using a release mechanism on the top and can be adjusted for backs from 43 to 59 cm. In the second step, we looked at the Aeroflex Control System mentioned above. The system is easy to handle. For the uphill, the suspension frame is tensioned using two tensioning straps, which takes a bit of practice but is certainly practical. To relax, all you have to do is unlock the orange tensioning straps on the lower back area.

After we had familiarized ourselves with the system, we went on a two-day CC tour with the Alpin Pro. The Aeroflex Control System really impressed us. Despite the shifted center of gravity, the backpack sat well on difficult uphill sections and enough air was able to circulate between the body and the backpack. Regardless of whether you are in the uphill or downhill setup, the Alpin Pro is very comfortable to carry when fully loaded. Thanks to the well-padded lower back section and hip fins, the weight is distributed very comfortably across the hips and the shoulders are optimally relieved. When we then went downhill on trails at high speed, we were able to optimize the fit of the Alpin Pro with the help of the adjustment straps so that it sat firmly and stably on the back.

What we always like are compartments that can be opened wide, as is the case with the Alpin Pro. The backpack scores highly in this respect; the number of compartments is just enough to keep track of everything and still have all the important things directly accessible. We would have just liked a side pocket in the main compartment.

WEB: vaude.com



