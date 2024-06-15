Test: The Tex-lock eyelet bundle with D-lock or U/X-lock is an innovative combination of a U-lock and a textile rope that meets the highest security requirements. We put the D-lock model and its advantages to the test in detail. As a special highlight, there are also five of the Tex-lock bicycle locks to be won.

The Tex-lock eyelet is a versatile U-lock with a textile rope that is available in various bundles. These include a textile rope with two rubberized metal eyelets and a U-lock. The D-lock is particularly highlighted, which impresses with its relatively low weight and high level of security. As soon as we unpacked it and connected it for the first time, the lock seemed very high-quality to us, no wonder since it consists of a robust steel core coated with high-tech fibers. The textile rope is available in 80 cm (S), 120 cm (M) or 160 cm (L).

The locking cylinders are also specially designed for extra protection. Both lock options are protected against lock picking. The D-lock offers the highest level of security with a weight of just 970 grams and is the lightest U-lock in the ART*3 and Sold Secure Diamond security classes. It also has an automatic keyhole cover, which protects against dirt and moisture. The triangular shackle profile is also designed to make it more difficult to break into.

We found the rubber coating and the surface of the textile rope particularly pleasant, as this means you don't have to worry about scratching your bike and its components. This also makes handling and use in everyday life much easier and you can attach several bike parts or wheels to fixed objects.

Conclusion of the Tex-lock eyelet test

The Tex-lock eyelet is ideal for various applications and is aimed particularly at riders of e-bikes, e-scooters and cargo bikes. The flexibility of the textile rope in combination with the high security level of the D-lock enables versatile use and effective protection against theft. The different lengths of the textile rope ensure that the right variant is available for every need. The robust and scratch-resistant design of the textile rope and the user-friendly metal eyelets round off the overall package.

