Test mini tools: In the last episodes of our multi-tool best list, we take a look at special versions. One of these is the Wera Bicycle Set 3A. Both the weight and the dimensions are far from what we would normally expect from a mini tool. Nevertheless, the 38-piece tool set has enormous potential for quick repairs on the go. Our test reveals why and how.

Contents and structure of the Wera Bicycle Set 3A

The Wera Bicycle Set 3A is delivered in a visually appealing sales box. The bulging package contains a very wide range of tools as well as two soft bags. The large bag has an additional Velcro strip with adhesive strip. The view of the tools is exciting. In a very small space, a foldable plastic stand contains, among other things, a mini ratchet with right/left switch, various sockets and a bit hand holder. There is even a chain riveter.

The stand can be conveniently stored in the large bag when not in use or for transport. The weight of the tool including the stand is an impressive 461 grams, so the entire package is definitely not suitable for the narrow jersey pocket. However, the complete set offers a second, much smaller bag for this. This contains a chain fixing hook, two handy tire levers and a universal extension. For mobile use, the bag can be individually equipped with the necessary tools - but more on that later.

No comparison to conventional tool sets

At first glance, you might quickly wonder whether this is just a slightly pimped-up compact tool set for the hobby workshop. The answer to that is definitely a clear no. The selection of tools is tailored to bicycle repairs - and with a view to mobile use. The best example is the ratchet, which is noticeably small at less than 90 millimeters long. Nevertheless, the small and useful tool does not lack a good feel and enormous stability.

According to the manufacturer, the mini ratchet "packs" an impressive 65 Newton meters, but due to the length of the lever, this is more of a theoretical value. The stubby screwdriver also has an extremely small packing size. This is also needed as part of another tool. The chain riveter can be converted into a very efficient tool in combination with the screwdriver and the extension. Another special feature in the multi-tool area are the sockets. The knurling on the edge ensures a good grip.

The Wera Bicycle Set 3A in practical use

Clearly positioned in or on the stand, the required tool can be quickly found at a glance. The annoying search for a specific tool is thus eliminated, although the bits sit quite tightly in the holder. Unfortunately, this means that it is not possible to remove the tools with one hand. The quality of the individual tools is excellent. All parts are extremely cleanly manufactured and enable extremely efficient and material-friendly work. The main protagonist of the set is undoubtedly the mini ratchet. The small 6° return angle allows for very comfortable screwing even in tight corners.

Working with a ratchet on the go is a luxury and is especially fun with the mini ratchet. The knurled screw allows you to tighten screws quickly before the ratchet has the resistance it needs. The bits included can be used to tackle almost any screw connection. However, loosening 15mm nuts is a very ambitious undertaking with the short lever of the ratchet. Cap nuts, which are often found on hub gears or on older bicycles, cannot be used with the included socket due to their depth.

The multi-tool in XXL format

The set contains a very comprehensive tool package for repairing and maintaining a bicycle. The large selection of TX bits is just as impressive as the set of hexagon bits from 2 to 8 mm. There is even a slightly smaller set of ball-head hexagon bits included. That's a real spectacle. The structure of the Wera Bicycle Set 3A is fundamentally different from conventional multi-tools. In this sense, the comprehensive set could almost be included in the best list of bicycle tool cases.

However, the small soft bag is also included in the delivery. This can be filled with any tools you might need for a tour, meaning that the mobile tool selection can be limited to the bare essentials. Thanks to the integrated loops, the bits and ratchet you need can be securely secured. Due to the individual design, we are of course unable to specify the weight. The small soft bag also has two loops for holding CO2 cartridges.

Wera Bicycle Set 3A Multitool: The tools at a glance