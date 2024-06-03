PRO Combipack BC Smart Full Kit in the test

Test Minitools: The PRO Combipack BC Smart Full Kit is the all-rounder among multitools. Basically, it is a bottle holder that not only contains a mini tool, but also a pump, two tire levers and a bag that can be installed or removed with just one click. Well thought, but also well done?

PRO Combipack BC Smart Full Kit: Structure and processing

Mini tools usually live in a backpack, saddle bag or jersey pocket. Not so with the PRO Combipack BC Smart Full Kit. Centrally located and always easily accessible, there is a mini pump, two slim tire levers and a water-repellent bag around the bottle holder. At the heart of the bottle cage is the Performance 17F mini tool. The smart multitool offers a variety of functions in the smallest of spaces - and weighs only 81 grams. The tool system is based on an angled bit holder that also serves as a spoke wrench. The carrier in which the individual bits are housed also serves as part of the chain tool. The innovative design not only significantly saves space, but also weight. All parts of the system are cleanly processed and visually make a very high-quality impression. The same applies to the bottle holder, the pump and the bag.

handling

The design of the kit is really successful. The bottle cage is only slightly higher than a “conventional” bottle cage and can therefore be mounted anywhere such a bottle cage can be used. The zippered pocket offers space for a slim tube, various small items or a light vest. The available volume is of course limited, but it effectively fills what is actually a dead space. The pump and the tire levers are fixed to the holder using rubber straps. Even on rough trails, the parts stay where they belong. If a repair is required, the multi-tool must be assembled according to the requirements. This works quite well as long as your fingers are not frozen or wet. In these cases, it is difficult to push the bits out of the bit carrier. We really like the chain riveter, which can be used very efficiently due to its design. The tire levers, which are only an emergency measure, perform less well.

PRO Combipack BC Smart Full Kit: Weight distribution

Complete: 341 grams

Bottle holder: 92 grams

Bag: 66 grams

Mini pump: 87 grams

Tire lever: 15 grams

Minitool Performance 17F: 81 grams

The functions at a glance

Allen keys: 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5 and 6 mm

Torx keys: T25 and T30

Screwdriver: Slotted and Phillips

Chain tool: 9 to 12 times

Spoke wrench: 3.6, 3.75, 4 and 4.4

Special features: chain lock holder