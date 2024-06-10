TestsAccessories

High-quality mini tool with a visually perfect appearance: Brooks MT21 Multi Tool in the test

Test Minitools: The Brooks MT21, wrapped in an exclusive leather case, stands out clearly from most of the multitools in our list of the best. Not only with the case, but also with the tool itself, the leather specialist from England presents a product that demonstrates the highest level of craftsmanship. Definitely impressive, but how can the exclusive tool hold up in everyday life?

Brooks MT21 Multi Tool: Structure and processing

When we talk about mini tools, in addition to functionality, it is of course important to have a low weight and a small pack size. It should be light and small, the perfect tool. The leather specialist from England is clearly taking a different approach with the MT21. The multitool is not only quite bulky, but also relatively heavy at 300 grams including the leather case. In return, however, the buyer receives a product that is of the highest level of craftsmanship. The stable and visually very striking frame houses a wide range of tools in the middle. Here you will find, among other things, an Allen key set from 2 to 8 mm, three Torx keys as well as a slotted and two Phillips screwdrivers. Also on board are a knife and a chain tool, which in turn includes four spoke wrenches, a bottle opener and a Brooks saddle wrench. The vegetable tanned leather cover in which the tool is embedded completes the visually perfect appearance.

Brooks MT21 Multi Tool in the test

handling

The individual tools sit quite tightly in the frame, but can be folded out without any problems. Brooks has managed the division well, which means that all the tools are quite long - the only exception being the 8 mm crank wrench. Thanks to the length and robust construction, high torque is possible when screwing. What is ideal on the one hand can be a hindrance when working in tight spaces. The chunky and angular design of the tool also impairs the grip, especially for smaller hands. The composition of the tools is very well thought out. Actually, everything you need to quickly repair a modern bicycle can be found on the side of the road. Due to the design and the quite high weight, we would see the target group for the Brooks MT21 in the trekking, cruiser and retro sectors. The tool is definitely out of place in the jersey pocket. For use on older bicycles, we would like to have an 8 and 10 mm wrench.

Brooks MT21 Multi Tool in detail

  • Weight including leather case: 300 grams
  • Dimensions: Approximately 96 x 49 x 20 mm
  • Number of functions: 21
  • Material: steel, cover made of vegetable tanned leather

The functions at a glance

  • Allen keys 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8 mm
  • Torx keys T10, T20 and T25
  • Slotted and Phillips screwdrivers (small and medium)
  • chain tool
  • Four spoke wrenches
  • Wrench for Brooks saddles
  • Knives
  • Bottle Openers

Conclusion: Brooks MT21

Pro

  • Very high quality
  • Excellent workmanship
  • Good selection of tools

Contra

  • High weight
  • Chunky design

Facts

product year2024
 Price68,00
 Website www.brooksengland.com

Overall rating

87%

Value for Money

85%
Not for weight and space optimizers: The Brooks MT21 Multi Tool not only looks extremely robust, but it is. The quality and workmanship of the tool are at the highest level. The selection of tools is also impressive. However, the tool is clearly too heavy for the MTB and racing bike sectors, so we would see the target group more in the cruiser, retro and trekking sectors.
