Test Mavic Allroad S 2024: The new version of the Mavic Allroad is even more geared towards "Gravel" with a wider rim. The inexpensive wheelset also features technology already known from Mavic, which includes the special hookless rims.

I'll happily admit it: Ever since I was given a Mavic Allroad at the end of 2017, I've been a fan of these wheels. Why? Firstly, the new wheelset was one of the most innovative products in the drop bar segment from the traditional French company. And secondly, it was specially tailored to tubeless systems and was therefore perfect for cross-country bikes and gravel bikes. The older Allroads also offered an interesting alternative for racing bikes thanks to their 22 mm rim width.

New rim shape with 25 mm inner width

With the Allroad S 2024, Mavic has now further sharpened the profile of the wheel family. The new wheelset has wider rims with an internal width of 25 instead of 22 mm, which means it is in line with the standard of current gravel models and is tailored to at least 30 mm wide tires. The rims are still 22 mm deep and have also retained their unique shape: the rim bed is not drilled, so no rim tape needs to be glued in; the special spoke nipples are screwed in from the outside. Furthermore, the rim flanks are "hookless", i.e. do not have the rim flange that protrudes inwards. Experience has shown that tubeless tires are very easy to install on rims of this type, and the Mavic are no exception. However, the effort required to install the tire is higher than with carbon rims - probably because the sidewall of the rim is much narrower, so the tire does not slide over it as easily.

Unlike most hookless rim suppliers, Mavic approves this wheel set for "tube type" tires, i.e. those that are not tubeless but run with a tube. However, since hookless systems generally require tighter tolerances in tire dimensions, you should only use tires that are explicitly approved by the manufacturer for hookless rims. This way, for example, you can avoid using a tire whose core has stretched a little over time - it may then no longer hold securely on the hookless rim. Mavic provides very precise information on the maximum pressure: 30 tires can be filled to a maximum of 4,05 bar; for 64 tires, the maximum is 2,45 bar.

Secure tire fit thanks to hookless rim

Thanks to the narrow sidewall, the tire sits even more smoothly on the rim; the 40 Schwalbe G-One RS adheres exactly to the nominal width, so it only curves slightly over the almost 28 mm wide rim. You immediately notice that this has a positive effect on the driving characteristics: at around 2 bar pressure, the Schwalbe sits firmly on the rim, does not bend when cornering and therefore provides very safe driving behavior.

The other side is of course the properties of the wheel set itself. Mavic uses special aero spokes that are inserted into the hub flanges and do not have to be threaded through holes. This is of course practical, as you do not have to remove the cassette or brake discs when you replace a spoke. It is also practical that Mavic only uses one length of spoke on the entire wheel set, which is made possible by the asymmetrical rim shape. The 24 double-crossed spokes do not touch each other, which prevents noise.

Responsive and smooth

When riding, the Allroad S proves to be inconspicuous in the best sense of the word. With a perceived high level of rigidity, the wheelset reacts directly to drive and braking forces; when pedaling out of the saddle, it behaves neutrally and at a brisk pace, it has no "braking" effect at all compared to aero wheelsets with deep rims. The Mavics, which are fitted with fast Schwalbe tires, roll smoothly over uneven surfaces. The weight of 1.870 grams is no reason not to like the Mavic Allroad S, as it doesn't seem at all sluggish. In any case, it should be remembered that this completely contemporary wheelset costs just 529 euros and is sometimes sold for significantly less. And in the unlikely event that a rim needs to be replaced, the world won't end financially.

High-quality hub set with toothed disc freewheel

Experience has shown that the hubs from the French manufacturer are very durable; high-quality seals ensure that they run smoothly over the long term. Mavic uses its own "Instant Drive" toothed disc freewheel with 40 teeth, which corresponds to a pressure angle of 9°. On paper, some other hubs have less free play; in practice, however, this is hardly noticeable.

Who is the Mavic Allroad S suitable for? If you are looking for a gravel-specific wheel set with a modern rim cross-section and high stability that offers all-round convincing driving characteristics, Mavic is the right choice. And fans of the extremely traditional wheel manufacturer will be happy to know that the French are at the forefront when it comes to gravel technology. It is a shame that the old Allroad with 22 mm rims is no longer available. Not only was it suitable for 28 mm racing tires, but it was also quite light at 1.570 grams. However, it also cost almost as much as a cheaper carbon wheel set...

www.mavic.com