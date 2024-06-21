Test / MTB: Cult mountain bike for the youngsters - with the Scott Genius 700, one of Scott's most versatile and popular mountain bikes is now also available for junior bikers. The stylish bike inherits many features from its "big brother".

There are probably not too many mountain bikes still in existence that can look back on such a long and illustrious history as the Scott Genius. As a trail all-rounder in Scott's portfolio, it has been a rock in the surf for many years and defies the waves of the industry. In its latest version, the evergreen now has a real variant for growing trail pilots: The Scott Genius 700 combines the features and characteristics of the adult bike and packs them into a frame that should fit children from 1.45m tall.

Key data Scott Genius 700

Travel (f/h): 150 / 150 mm

wheel size: 27,5 inch

Frame material: Aluminium

Weight (test bike, size XS, without pedals): 14,7 kg

Price (tested): 3.199 Euros

Price from: 3.199 Euros

With 150 mm of suspension travel at the front and rear, the Scott Genius 700 has a lot of off-road reserves and should therefore be suitable for use in the bike park. The frame is made of aluminum and rolls on 27,5 inch wheels. In its only equipment variant, the visually rather plain bike weighed 14,7 kg without pedals.

The most visually striking feature that the Scott Genius 700 inherits from its "big brother" is the shock absorber, which is completely integrated into the frame. This is well protected in the area of ​​the seat tube, but can be accessed for inflation, adjustment of the chassis or maintenance via a removable plastic cover in the area of ​​the bottom bracket. This is of course a little more complicated than with classic frame designs, but in practice it is quite quick. The advantage: installed in this way, the shock absorber is well protected from the effects of the weather and should be a little less prone to maintenance.

Geometry Scott Genius 700

When it comes to dimensions, the most striking thing about the Scott is its very low standover height: at just 75 cm, even children of 1.45 m should be able to get off the saddle safely - great! The other dimensions are also quite sporty and show that the Genius 700 is really designed to be ridden quickly off-road. This is supported by a fairly long reach and a flat steering angle.

Top tube length: 562 mm

Seat tube length: 380 mm

standover height: 750 mm (self-determined, 20 cm in front of the bottom bracket)

S seat tube (in mm) 380 Reach (mm) 442 Stacks (in mm) 601 Steering angle (in °) 65.4 seat angle eff. (in °) 78.7 Bottom bracket drop (in mm) 44.5 chainstays (in mm) 440 Wheelbase (in mm) 1185 Top tube horizontal (in mm) 562 head tube (in mm) 90

Equipment Scott Genius 700

For just over 3.000 euros, the Scott Genius 700 offers a very solid range of features with an eye for detail. The X-Fusion chassis with Sweep Boost RC fork and 02Pro R shock absorber is specially tuned for the low rider weight. The same applies to the retractable seat post with 80 mm travel. The Sram SX Eagle 12-speed gears have a wide range, which means that even steeper climbs shouldn't be too strenuous; unfortunately, the entry-level group from the US also pushes the weight up and accounts for a not insignificant share of the 14,7 kg total weight.

frame Genius Alloy 6061 suspension fork X-Fusion Sweep RC Kids Tune Suspension shocks X-Fusion 02Pro R Kids Tune Wheels Syncros X-30S Tire VR Maxxis Dissector MaxxTerra Exo 2,4" Tire HR Maxxis Dissector MaxxTerra Exo 2,4" derailleur Sram SX Eagle Gear levers Sram SX Eagle Crank sram x1 Front derailleur Without Brake Shimano MT500 Brake discs Shimano RT30 203/180mm Seat post Syncros Dropper Duncan 80 mm Kids Tune Saddle Syncros Future Pro Stem Leadtec 40 mm Links Syncros Hixon 2.0 740mm

Maxxis tires are mounted on the in-house Syncros wheels. The Dissector in the slightly lighter Exo carcass is a very good compromise between decent rolling resistance and at the same time sufficient grip on rough terrain. MT500 brakes from Shimano are responsible for deceleration in conjunction with a 203 mm disc at the front and 180 mm at the rear.

The Scott Genius 700 in practice

With the Genius 700 children's fully, Scott has a stylish and extremely sporty bike in its range. Its geometry is particularly surprising and shows clearly that the bike is at home off-road. The generous length and the flat steering angle are reminiscent of a mountain bike for adults and offer the same advantages: very smooth running and a high feeling of safety on the trail. If you're going at a more leisurely pace, perhaps even on asphalt, the Scott is more of the leisurely variety and less lively. One positive thing in any case is the very low standover height, thanks to which it is almost always possible to get off the bike safely.

Opinions are divided on the bike's appearance: While the kids are immediately drawn to the Genius 700, mom and dad are somewhat more critical of the bike: The massive bottom bracket area makes the untrained eye think that a motor is hidden here.