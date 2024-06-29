Test / MTB: In its smallest frame size, the Santa Cruz 5010 is also a hot tip for teenagers or other riders under 150cm tall - although the chic, versatile bike will put a big hole in your wallet.

Santa Cruz does not have dedicated bikes for children or teenagers in its range - but a special feature of the cult manufacturer from the USA is the large selection of sizes across almost the entire model range, including the Trailbike 5010. The size XS that we tested is the smallest of a total of six (!), which means that you can cover an enormous range of sizes without having to make any unpleasant compromises.

Key data Santa Cruz 5010 R

Travel (f/h): 140 / 130 mm

wheel size: Mullet mix, 29″ / 27,5″

Frame material: Carbon

Weight (test bike, size XS, without pedals): 13,9 kg

Price (tested): 5.399 Euros

Price from: 5.399 Euros

It's not easy to keep track of Santa Cruz's full portfolio - but the 5010 is a real evergreen from the Californians and has been the all-rounder for many years, the trail bike for a wide range of uses. The technical key data shows this: the 140 mm fork is offset by 130 mm from the rear of the stylish carbon frame. The wheels are a mix of 29 inches at the front and compact 27,5 inches at the rear - this is also why such a small frame size as the bike we tested in XS can be achieved in the first place.

The frame of the Santa Cruz 5010 is made of carbon in each of the eight equipment variants, but differs in the so-called layup. The top models get the slightly lighter CC frame, while the C frame of the slightly cheaper models weighs a few grams more. Visually, it is extremely successful with its classic shape and is immediately recognizable as a Santa Cruz: Above all, the shock absorber position low on the bottom bracket and the VPP rear triangle are unmistakable for the Californians' more modern models. Another very practical feature in everyday life is the storage compartment integrated in the down tube, where you can store a rain jacket or a small tool set, for example.

Geometry Santa Cruz 5010 R

Santa Cruz places particular emphasis on the geometry of its bikes. This is not only reflected in the size selection mentioned, but also in the fact that not only the main frame but also the rear triangle "grows" depending on the size. Each frame size has its own chainstay length. This ensures that the handling remains the same regardless of the size.

Top tube length: 544 mm

Seat tube length: 370 mm

standover height: 800 mm (self-determined, 20 cm in front of the bottom bracket)

What is striking about our test bike is the extremely short seat tube, which allows a very low standover height directly in front of the bottom bracket. After that, however, the top tube rises quite steeply - probably also because of the 29-inch front wheel. If you dismount with momentum forwards, it could be tight here. Otherwise, the dimensions paint the picture of a modern, sporty but very versatile mountain bike and promise intuitive handling.

XS S M L XL XXL seat tube (in mm) 370 380 405 430 460 500 Reach (mm) 410 434 459 479 499 524 Stacks (in mm) 599 608 622 631 649 662 Steering angle (in °) 65.2 65.2 65.2 65.2 65.2 65.1 seat angle eff. (in °) 77.4 77.4 77.4 77.1 77.3 77.3 Bottom bracket drop (in mm) 16 16 16 16 16 16 chainstays (in mm) 428 430 433 436 439 442 Wheelbase (in mm) 1147 1178 1212 1239 1271 1305 Top tube horizontal (in mm) 544 570 598 624 645 673 head tube (in mm) 90 100 115 125 145 160

Equipment Santa Cruz 5010 R

With a list price of over 5.000 euros for the entry-level model tested, the Santa Cruz 5010 is an extremely expensive undertaking. Unfortunately, the price is only partially reflected in the components used; there is no question that the equipment package is solid and has no major flaws, but unfortunately you will look in vain for high-end components. The frame is probably responsible for a large part of the price.

Nevertheless, even if you don't get any high-quality parts, Santa Cruz's many years of experience are evident in the components. The Pike Base fork offers a simple setup and good performance, and isn't particularly heavy either. The NX Eagle gears from Sram have a wide range, are robust and wear-resistant - although the cassette in particular adds a few grams to the weight compared to more expensive gears.

frame 5010 Carbon C suspension fork RockShox Pike Base Suspension shocks Fox float performance Wheels RaceFace AR 30 Tire VR Maxxis Minion DHR II MaxxGrip Exo Tire HR Maxxis Minion DHR II MaxxTerra Exo derailleur Sram NX Eagle Gear levers Sram NX Eagle Crank Sram Descendant Eagle Front derailleur Without Brake Sram G2 R Brake discs Sram Centerline 200 / 180mm Seat post OneUp V2 Dropper Saddle WTB Silverado Stem Burgtec Enduro 42 mm Links Burgtec RideWide Alloy

The tires also demonstrate attention to detail. While the combination of DHRII at the rear and DHF at the front is nothing special, only a few manufacturers use the very soft but even more grippy MaxxGripp rubber compound on the front tire. This is actually incomprehensible, because the slightly higher rolling resistance is negligible at the front, while the tire contributes greatly to the feeling of safety, especially in wet conditions.

The Santa Cruz 5010 R in practice

The Santa Cruz 5010 R is a great example of why you shouldn't be too blinded by the technical data and the equipment list: Although the bike is neither particularly light nor particularly high-quality on paper, in practice it scores points with its excellently balanced handling. Its handling is intuitive and gives a lot of security off-road. If you're a little more relaxed, it's very easy to pedal despite the grippy tires. The large front wheel obviously helps with its very good rollover behavior, but it can cause some problems for very small riders, as the front end is quite high and the handling is a bit awkward.

