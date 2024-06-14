Spectrum

Bosch (e)MTB scavenger hunt for all young and young at heart: Salzkammergut Trophy 2024

Salzkammergut Trophy 2024 hosts Bosch (e)MTB scavenger hunt

The Bosch (e)MTB scavenger hunt is a very special side event that will be held as part of the Salzkammergut Trophy 2024. This unique event is a technically easy MTB tour that takes you through stations with fun games of skill. Anyone, young or young at heart, can take part - alone, in pairs or as a group. And all of this with or without pedal assistance, just as you like.

As part of the Salzkammergut Trophy 2024 from July 12th to 14th, the Bosch (e)MTB scavenger hunt will take place on the Sunday of the event. The side event is aimed at all riders who want to take part in a unique competition without timekeeping, where the focus is on fun. The technically easy MTB tour leads through many scenic highlights such as the Dachstein view from the Rossmoos and Halleralm. There is no timekeeping during the Bosch (e)MTB scavenger hunt, but there are checkpoints and stations with fun skill competitions such as the Deuter backpack challenge, nailing, mini crossbow and archery. The aim is to collect as many points as possible at the stations. Each participant is free to start alone, with friends, their partner or in a group with colleagues. The decision whether to start with or without motor support is also up to each individual. Depending on the distance covered and the points achieved, participants receive gold, silver or bronze medals. Regardless of whether they win precious metal or not, all participants receive a T-shirt and also take part in a raffle.

Website: www.trophy.at

