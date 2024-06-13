Product news: RockShox has a whole range of technical innovations in store for the 2025 model year, which also means a whole range of new products. There are updates for the forks across almost all travel ranges, as well as for the shock absorbers, where they are even launching a new steel spring shock absorber, the Vivid Coil.

RockShox 2025 suspension forks: Charger 3.1 damping for Pike, Lyrik and ZEB

After the damping in the performance forks was completely rethought with the Charger 2023 cartridge in the last product cycle in 3, it is now getting some upgrades for 2025. The name of the new damping is accordingly logical: Charger 3.1

More and less damping

The Charger 3.1 benefits from a newly designed internal oil flow system that provides a 68% improved flow rate in the "open" position of the low-speed compression. This increase is achieved by enlarging and repositioning the internal channels, which reduce resistance and thus facilitate the movement of the oil through the system. Lower damping resistance is intended to improve the fork's response to small bumps and increase traction by allowing the fork to react more quickly to changes in the road surface. In addition, lighter riders in particular can look forward to even less damping in the fully open position.

Advanced settings area

The Charger 3.1 significantly expands the available adjustment range for both compression levels. The High-Speed ​​Compression (HSC) now offers a larger range for fine-tuning the damping at high speeds and on heavy impacts. This allows riders to adjust the level of damping so that the fork offers the best possible control and stability even on fast and rough descents. The Low-Speed ​​Compression (LSC) also has an extended adjustment range, which should enable more precise adjustment, especially on slower, technical passages. The number of clicks remains the same, by the way: This means that each click now has a greater effect on the ride feel.

Independence of pressure level settings

Another key feature of the Charger 3.1 is the complete decoupling of the high-speed and low-speed compression (HSC and LSC) settings. Unlike the Charger 3, where adjustments in one area could have minimal but noticeable effects on the other, the new design of the Charger 3.1 cartridge allows for completely isolated adjustment. This independence is achieved by using separate adjustment mechanisms that prevent the damping control loops from overlapping. This should make it much easier for suspension tinkerers to find their optimal setup.

Upgrade options and compatibility

In terms of dimensions, the Charger 3.1 cartridge is identical to its predecessor. This opens up the possibility for owners of models such as the 2023 Pike (C1+), Lyrik (D1+) and ZEB (A1+) to upgrade their existing forks to Charger 3.1 damping using conversion kits. These kits include all the necessary components to either completely replace or "upgrade" the old damping unit, offering a cost-effective solution to take advantage of the latest technology without having to invest in a new fork.

Aside from the damping, the forks also get a new plain bearing package. According to RockShox, a lot of work has been done here to make it even better suited to the respective fork. This should have a positive effect on the response and also improve durability.

RockShox 2025: The new suspension forks at a glance

All performance forks will also be available in four versions in 2025, but only two of them will be available in the aftermarket. The Select+ and Base models will continue to be used exclusively on complete bikes.

RockShox ZEB-2025

The most striking innovation of the ZEB has nothing to do with its inner values: The Vollgas Enduro and E-MTB fork will be available in the Ultimate version in a new, fiery red in 2025 - so it should make a great pair with the new Vivid Coil, and not just technically.

RockShox ZEB Ultimate RockShox ZEB Select + RockShox ZEB Select RockShox ZEB Damping Charger 3.1 RC2 with ButterCups Charger 3.1 RC2 Charger RC Rush RC Feder DebonAir+ with ButterCups DebonAir+ DebonAir+ DebonAir+ Impeller size 27,5 "/ 29" 27,5 "/ 29" 27,5 "/ 29" 27,5 "/ 29" travel 150 - 190 mm 150 - 190 mm 150 - 190 mm 150 - 190 mm Offset 38mm (27,5"), 44mm (27,5", 29") 38mm (27,5"), 44mm (27,5", 29") 38mm (27,5"), 44mm (27,5", 29") 38mm (27,5"), 44mm (27,5", 29") Weight 2.341g 2.295g 2.309g 2.341g RRP 1.249 Euros OEM only 968 Euros OEM only

RockShox Lyric 2025

The Lyrik as an off-road all-rounder with 35 mm stanchions is likely to continue to be one of RockShox's most popular and widely used forks in 2025.

RockShox Lyric Ultimate RockShox Lyrik Select + RockShox Lyric Select RockShox lyrics Damping Charger 3.1 RC2 with ButterCups Charger 3.1 RC2 Charger RC Rush RC Feder DebonAir+ with ButterCups DebonAir+ DebonAir+ DebonAir+ Impeller size 27,5 "/ 29" 27,5 "/ 29" 27,5 "/ 29" 27,5 "/ 29" travel 140 - 160 mm 140 - 160 mm 140 - 160 mm 140 - 160 mm Offset 37mm (27,5"), 44mm (27,5", 29") 37mm (27,5"), 44mm (27,5", 29") 37mm (27,5"), 44mm (27,5", 29") 37mm (27,5"), 44mm (27,5", 29") Weight 2.028g 1.968g 1.928g 1.973g RRP 1.199 Euros OEM only 912 Euros OEM only

RockShox Pike 2025

The lightweight Pike trail fork is the only one, along with the new Charger 3.1 damping, to receive an air spring upgrade. A top cap with a hollow milled inside has increased the negative volume for better response at the beginning of the travel.

RockShox Pike Ultimate RockShox Pike Select + RockShox Pike Select RockShox Pike Damping Charger 3.1 RC2 with ButterCups Charger 3.1 RC2 Charger RC Rush RC Feder DebonAir+ with ButterCups DebonAir+ DebonAir+ DebonAir+ Impeller size 27,5 "/ 29" 27,5 "/ 29" 27,5 "/ 29" 27,5 "/ 29" travel 120 - 140 mm 120 - 140 mm 120 - 140 mm 120 - 140 mm Offset 37mm (27,5"), 44mm (27,5", 29") 37mm (27,5"), 44mm (27,5", 29") 37mm (27,5"), 44mm (27,5", 29") 37mm (27,5"), 44mm (27,5", 29") Weight 1.887g 1.828g 1.778g 1.833g RRP 1.169 Euros OEM only 855 Euros OEM only

RockShox 2025 shock: Upgrades for Super Deluxe and new Vivid Coil

Similar to the forks, the damping of the Super Deluxe shock absorber has also been revised for 2025. The main focus was on increasing the oil flow in the low-speed compression circuit, which should now significantly increase the adjustment range here. The transition area between compression and rebound has also been closely examined and optimized. This should make the shock absorber react faster and not "get stuck" in the damping.

In addition to the linear and progressive air chambers already available, the Debonair+ Linear XL chamber is now also available for the Super Deluxe. It is intended to close the gap between the Super Deluxe and Vivid, offering an overall more linear and "coil-like" response. Since you can use up to 8 Bottomless Tokens, it can also be made sufficiently progressive to accommodate corresponding rear triangle designs.

The new air chamber is only available as a spare part and will be available with the Super Deluxe C1+ and Deluxe C1+ from model year 2023.

Upgrade kits for the new damping

As with the forks, RockShox wants to give owners of existing shock absorbers the opportunity to upgrade to the new technologies. That's why, in addition to the RC2T reservoir upgrade, the High-Flow Piston is also available as a spare part in the aftermarket. RockShox will provide instructions and videos for installation.

RockShox Super Deluxe 2025: The different variants

RockShox Pike Ultimate RockShox Pike Select + RockShox Pike Select RockShox Pike Damping RC2T RCT RT R Hydraulic Bottom Out Fixed, optional Fixed, optional Fixed, optional Fixed, optional air spring DebonAir+ DebonAir+ DebonAir+ DebonAir+ Weight 458g 458g 450g 445g RRP 649 - 679 euros OEM only OEM only OEM only

RockShox Vivid Coil 2025: Everything new for downhill, enduro and freeride

In addition to the updates for the Super Deluxe, the completely redesigned Vivid Coil is in the spotlight for the RockShox 2025 shock absorbers. Available as a DH variant for the gravity segment and also for enduro bikes. The latter will then replace the well-known SuperDeluxe Coil in the American portfolio.

New TouchDown technology

The heart of the new RockShox Vivid Coil is TouchDown technology. RockShox uses this term to describe a position-dependent damping system that combines the sensitive response typical of a coil with plenty of counter-support in the middle of the travel range and large reserves for hard impacts. In the first 10% of the stroke, the damper works completely without compression damping, which then kicks in to varying degrees depending on the setting. Towards the end of the travel, the adjustable hydraulic bottom-out can be used to adjust the damper's behavior depending on the terrain and riding style.

RockShox Vivid Coil 2025: The different variants

Vivid Coil Ultimate Vivid Coil Ultimate DH Vivid Coil Select+ Vivid Coil Select Vivid Coil Damping RC2T RC2 RCT RT R Hydraulic Bottom Out Adjustable Adjustable Adjustable Adjustable Adjustable Weight 902g 902g 900g 892g 887g RRP 699 - 729 euros 699 - 729 euros OEM only OEM only OEM only

