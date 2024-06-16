Cyclingroad cycling

Tour de Suisse #8: Almeida & Yates also dominate the mountain time trial

Cycling: Adam Yates and Joao Almeida also dominated the mountain time trial of the Tour de Suisse, taking their fourth double victory. The Portuguese won the challenging battle against the clock ahead of the Briton. In the overall ranking, however, it is the other way round.

Almeida wins the mountain time trial

The 87th edition of the Tour de Suisse was to end today with an interesting mountain time trial. The distance from Aigle to Villars-sur-Ollon was 15,7 kilometers. From kilometer 5 onwards it was all uphill. So today's battle against the clock was something for the climbers and less for the classic time trial specialists. So it was no surprise that the UAE Team Emirates had everything under control again. Joao almeida (UAE) won by nine seconds ahead of teammate Adam Yates (UAE). The podium is completed Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl – Trek) already 21 seconds behind.

Tour de Suisse: Yates celebrates overall victory

After eight tough stages at the Tour de Suisse, the UAE Team Emirates can be particularly pleased with the results. They have achieved several double stage victories and can now also celebrate a double victory in the overall ranking. Adam Yates (UAE) did not let the yellow jersey slip away. Behind him, his teammate Joao almeida (UAE) Second place ahead of Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl – Trek). The Dane was able Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) from Colombia off the podium. This means that the UAE Team Emirates has successfully completed its dress rehearsal for the Tour de France. However, the two dominant riders from Great Britain and Portugal will only be noble helpers for captain Tadej Pogacar in the Tour de France.

