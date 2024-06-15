Cyclingroad cycling

Tour de Suisse #7: Yates & Almeida cross the line hand in hand

by

Yates Almeida Tour de Switzerland

Cycling: Adam Yates has won the seventh stage of the Tour de Suisse ahead of his teammate Joao Almeida. The Briton and the Portuguese have thus extended their double lead. It is already the third double victory for the two in this tour.

Yates Almeida Tour de Switzerland

Yates and Almeida are in a class of their own

The UAE Team Emirates dominates the Tour de Suisse. Today, too, Tadej Pogacar's team was unbeatable, even without their superstar. Adam Yates (UAE) won the 118,2-kilometer section with start and finish in Villars-sur-Ollon ahead of his teammate Joao almeida (UAE) and thus makes the third double victory for the two perfect. The Briton now leads the overall rankings by 31 seconds ahead of the Portuguese. In third place, almost two minutes behind, is Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers). Today, however, the Matthew Riccitello (Israel - Premier Tech). The American only had to let go in the final meters and crossed the line in third place. The decision will be made tomorrow in the mountain time trial over 15,7 kilometers from Aigle to Villars-sur-Ollon.

Tags:Adam YatesView AllNewsTour of SwitzerlandUAE

About Michael Behringer

Cycling with all its tactics, stage analyses, placements and forecasts are Michael Behringer's great passion. In 1996 he tracked his first Tour de France. Since then he has observed almost every race. His passion for cycling has been with him for over two decades. There is no end in sight.

Velomotion: The magazine for tests, technology, advice and news about bicycles and e-bikes

Velomotion is your digital magazine for everything to do with bicycles and e-bikes: editorially and journalistically independent and always up-to-date, our team of experienced bike editors reports on the latest bicycles, accessories, news and trends as well as everything that cyclists are about today favorite means of transportation.

Velomotion tests bicycles, e-bikes and accessories on a daily basis

A new e-bike drive from Bosch? A new mountain bike drivetrain from Shimano? One hundred percent recycled tires from Schwalbe? A new catalog of fines for cyclists? On www.velomotion.de you will find out first. All tested bikes or products are extensively tested in practice by our editors and the experiences are honestly shared with the readers. Around 30.000 readers (source: Google Analytics) visit Velomotion.de every day to read the extensive practical tests, product news, guides and reports from professional cycling. Especially the monuments of cycling, such as Giro d'Italia, Tour de France or classics like Paris-Roubaix are presented on Velomotion by our competent team of experts with a lot of expertise and analyzed after the race.

Velomotion also on Youtube

The strong Velomotion YouTube channel with around 20.000 subscribers comes up with new and very extensive videos every week. Be it laboratory analyzes of all common e-bike drives, practical tests of new MTBs on the most demanding trails or new racing bikes with professional expertise - videos from Velomotion are highly valued by all viewers.

Sister channel Gravity Magazine

For all those who want to let it rip on deep-treaded tires, especially downhill, or just like to watch others throw themselves down the mountains should take a look at www.gravity-magazine.de and throw the associated Youtube channel.