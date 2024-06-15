Cycling: Adam Yates has won the seventh stage of the Tour de Suisse ahead of his teammate Joao Almeida. The Briton and the Portuguese have thus extended their double lead. It is already the third double victory for the two in this tour.

Yates and Almeida are in a class of their own

The UAE Team Emirates dominates the Tour de Suisse. Today, too, Tadej Pogacar's team was unbeatable, even without their superstar. Adam Yates (UAE) won the 118,2-kilometer section with start and finish in Villars-sur-Ollon ahead of his teammate Joao almeida (UAE) and thus makes the third double victory for the two perfect. The Briton now leads the overall rankings by 31 seconds ahead of the Portuguese. In third place, almost two minutes behind, is Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers). Today, however, the Matthew Riccitello (Israel - Premier Tech). The American only had to let go in the final meters and crossed the line in third place. The decision will be made tomorrow in the mountain time trial over 15,7 kilometers from Aigle to Villars-sur-Ollon.