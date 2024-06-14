Cycling: Joao Almeida has won the extremely shortened sixth stage of the Tour de Suisse. The Portuguese rider initially prepared the attack of his captain Adam Yates, only to later catch up with him and even overtake him.



Stage shortened: Due to snow on the Nufen Pass

The sixth stage of the Tour de Suisse was an extremely short affair. Because there was snow on the Nufenpass, it was taken out of the program. So the pros only had to cover 42,5 kilometers from Ulrichen to Blatten today. The section was not easy, however, as the final climb with an average gradient of 8,8 percent over 5,8 kilometers was quite a challenge. The breakaway trio around the Swiss Stephen Bissegger (EF Education – EasyPost) was given a lead of over a minute, but was unable to make it to the finish line ahead of the group of favorites.

Joao Almeida & Adam Yates celebrate UAE double victory

Adam Yates (UAE) was once again perfectly positioned and was heading for his next victory as a soloist 3,5 kilometers from the finish – but then his teammate Joao almeida (UAE). The Portuguese was able to catch up with his captain in the last 1.000 meters and even overtake him. This means that the UAE Team Emirates is celebrating another double victory. Mattia Skjelmose (Lidl – Trek) completes the podium ahead of Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).