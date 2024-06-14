Cyclingroad cycling

Tour de Suisse #6: Almeida wins heavily shortened stage in Blatten

by

Almeida Tour de Switzerland

Cycling: Joao Almeida has won the extremely shortened sixth stage of the Tour de Suisse. The Portuguese rider initially prepared the attack of his captain Adam Yates, only to later catch up with him and even overtake him.

Yates Tour de Suisse

Stage shortened: Due to snow on the Nufen Pass

The sixth stage of the Tour de Suisse was an extremely short affair. Because there was snow on the Nufenpass, it was taken out of the program. So the pros only had to cover 42,5 kilometers from Ulrichen to Blatten today. The section was not easy, however, as the final climb with an average gradient of 8,8 percent over 5,8 kilometers was quite a challenge. The breakaway trio around the Swiss Stephen Bissegger (EF Education – EasyPost) was given a lead of over a minute, but was unable to make it to the finish line ahead of the group of favorites.

Joao Almeida & Adam Yates celebrate UAE double victory

Adam Yates (UAE) was once again perfectly positioned and was heading for his next victory as a soloist 3,5 kilometers from the finish – but then his teammate Joao almeida (UAE). The Portuguese was able to catch up with his captain in the last 1.000 meters and even overtake him. This means that the UAE Team Emirates is celebrating another double victory. Mattia Skjelmose (Lidl – Trek) completes the podium ahead of Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).

Tags:Adam YatesView AllNewsTour of SwitzerlandUAE

About Michael Behringer

Cycling with all its tactics, stage analyses, placements and forecasts are Michael Behringer's great passion. In 1996 he tracked his first Tour de France. Since then he has observed almost every race. His passion for cycling has been with him for over two decades. There is no end in sight.

Velomotion: The magazine for tests, technology, advice and news about bicycles and e-bikes

Velomotion is your digital magazine for everything to do with bicycles and e-bikes: editorially and journalistically independent and always up-to-date, our team of experienced bike editors reports on the latest bicycles, accessories, news and trends as well as everything that cyclists are about today favorite means of transportation.

Velomotion tests bicycles, e-bikes and accessories on a daily basis

A new e-bike drive from Bosch? A new mountain bike drivetrain from Shimano? One hundred percent recycled tires from Schwalbe? A new catalog of fines for cyclists? On www.velomotion.de you will find out first. All tested bikes or products are extensively tested in practice by our editors and the experiences are honestly shared with the readers. Around 30.000 readers (source: Google Analytics) visit Velomotion.de every day to read the extensive practical tests, product news, guides and reports from professional cycling. Especially the monuments of cycling, such as Giro d'Italia, Tour de France or classics like Paris-Roubaix are presented on Velomotion by our competent team of experts with a lot of expertise and analyzed after the race.

Velomotion also on Youtube

The strong Velomotion YouTube channel with around 20.000 subscribers comes up with new and very extensive videos every week. Be it laboratory analyzes of all common e-bike drives, practical tests of new MTBs on the most demanding trails or new racing bikes with professional expertise - videos from Velomotion are highly valued by all viewers.

Sister channel Gravity Magazine

For all those who want to let it rip on deep-treaded tires, especially downhill, or just like to watch others throw themselves down the mountains should take a look at www.gravity-magazine.de and throw the associated Youtube channel.