Cycling: After yesterday's stage, Adam Yates has also won today's stage of the Tour de Suisse. The Briton confidently won the mountain finish in Cari ahead of his teammate Joao Almeida and thus further extended his lead in the overall standings.

Yates & UAE in a class of their own

The UAE Team Emirates has once again impressively demonstrated that it is currently the best team in professional cycling. On the 148,6-kilometer long fifth stage from Ambrì to Carì, Adam Yates (UAE) decided the Tour de Suisse. After yesterday's victory, the Briton also won today's stage with ease and thus extended his lead in the overall ranking. His second day's victory was prepared in exemplary fashion by his teammates Jan Christensen, Isaac del Toro and João Almeida, which have gradually thinned out the group of favourites. Second place still goes to Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) Joao almeida (UAE), which makes the double victory perfect.

No chance for the escapees

The outliers around alexey lutsenko (Astana) and One Rubio (Movistar) were not given a real chance of winning the day today. Although they were given a lead of several minutes, they then consistently followed up and clearly signaled that the stage victory should go to the group of favorites. The riders who did not even start today Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) from Ecuador, as well as the two Italians Alberto Bettiol (EF Education – EasyPost) and Jacopo Guarnieri (Lotto – Dstny).