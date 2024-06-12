Cyclingroad cycling

Tour de Suisse #4: Torstein Traeen saves himself to the finish

Cycling: Torstein Traeen has won the fourth stage of the Tour de Suiss. The 28-year-old Norwegian was part of the breakaway group and managed to cross the finish line on the Gotthard Pass just ahead of the approaching Adam Yates.

Traeen saves 23 seconds

Until the last kilometer, it was not possible to predict who would win the battle between the main field and the breakaway. Finally, after 171 kilometers from Rüschlikon to the Gotthard Pass, Torstein Traeen (Bahrain – Victorious) one of the original eight escapees managed to cross the finish line just ahead of the favourites. The Norwegian came 23 seconds ahead of Adam Yates (UAE), who clearly made the strongest impression among the favorites. Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl – Trek) finished in third place Joao almeida (UAE) and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers). Today's winner also takes the lead in the overall ranking.

Eight escapees – one lucky

Eight riders were able to break away from the main field today after a long battle. Lilian Calmejane (Interamrché – Wanty), Tanning Kuypers (Interamrché – Wanty), Torstein Traeen (Bahrain-Victorious), Bryan coquard (Cofidis), Michael Matthews (Jayco – AlUla), Roland Thalman (Tudor), Sylvan Dillier (Alpecin – Deceuninck) and Jan Sommer (Swiss Cycling) were given a lead of over seven minutes. As they entered the Gotthard Pass, the gap was still around five minutes. The group of favorites was then able to gradually reduce the gap. Torstein Traeen (Bahrain – Victorious) but they only saw it again after the finish line.

