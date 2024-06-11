Cyclingroad cycling

Tour de Suisse #3: Thibau Nys celebrates in Rüschlikon

Nys Tour de Suisse

Cycling: Thibau Nys once again demonstrated his top form and won the third stage of the Tour de Suisse. The Belgian triumphed in Rüschlikon in the sprint of a heavily decimated peloton.

Nys wins again in Switzerland

Switzerland seems Thibau Nys (Lidl – Trek). After winning a stage of the Tour de Romandie a few weeks ago, he now also won a section of the Tour de Suisse. 161,7 kilometers after the start in Steinmaur, he was able to celebrate after an impressive uphill sprint in Rüschlikon. He was able to get ahead of the British Stephen Williams (Israel – Premier Tech) and the Italian Alberto Bettiol (EF Education – EasyPost). Shortly before the finish, local hero Marc Hirschi (UAE) tried an explosive start. But the Swiss was caught in the last kilometer.

