Cycling: Bryan Coquard won the second stage of the Tour de Suisse in a mass sprint. The Frenchman went into the wind far too early, but benefited from Arnaud De Lie's technical defect and was ultimately able to win the section. Yves Lampaert remains overall leader.

Coquard takes the stage win in Regensdorf

After a hectic finale Bryan coquard (Cofidis) are happy about the stage win. The Frenchman was able to celebrate after 177,3 kilometers from Vaduz to Regensdorf, although - as so often - he actually stuck his nose into the wind far too early. There was something perfectly positioned lurking on his rear wheel Arnaud De Lie (Lotto – Dstny), but the Belgian's racing machine suffered a technical defect at the moment he started. So Coquard was able to sprint safely towards his day's victory. Was the last of the early breakaways Luca Jenni (Swiss national team) as the increasingly smaller peloton tackled the Regensberg. Finally tried the descent Alberto Bettiol (EF Education – EasyPost) with a late attack. The Lotto – Dstny team, however, wanted to force a mass sprint.