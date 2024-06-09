Cycling: Yves Lampaert won the start of the Tour de Suisse. In a short individual time trial, the Belgian was three seconds faster than local hero Stefan Bissegger. The tour through Switzerland ends next Sunday with a demanding mountain time trial.

Lampaert likes the short time trials

The 87th Tour de Suisse started today in Vaduz with a short time trial. The 4,77-kilometer course was contested by Yves Lampaert (Soudal – Quick-Step) was the fastest with a time of 5:05,58 minutes. The Belgian – who won the prologue of the Tour de France two years ago – was able to advance by three or four seconds Stephen Bissegger (EF Education – EasyPost) and ethan hayter (Ineos Grenadiers). This means he will go into the second stage tomorrow as the overall leader.

Mountainous Tour de Suisse 2024

This year's Tour de Suisse is an extremely hilly or mountainous affair. Among other things, the Gotthard Pass must be completed, as well as the Nufenen Pass and the Col de la Croix - and twice. The final decision will be a mountain time trial to Villars-sur-Ollon on Sunday. The UAE Team Emirates will probably be the strongest team in the race. With Adam Yates and Joao almeida The team dressed in white sends two top favorites for overall victory to the start. And with Isaac del Toro and Jan Christen There are also two very interesting mega-talents in the lineup.