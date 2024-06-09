Cyclingroad cycling

Tour de Suisse #1: Lampaert wins the time trial opener

by

lampaert Tour de Suisse

Cycling: Yves Lampaert won the start of the Tour de Suisse. In a short individual time trial, the Belgian was three seconds faster than local hero Stefan Bissegger. The tour through Switzerland ends next Sunday with a demanding mountain time trial.

lampaert Tour de Suisse

Lampaert likes the short time trials

The 87th Tour de Suisse started today in Vaduz with a short time trial. The 4,77-kilometer course was contested by Yves Lampaert (Soudal – Quick-Step) was the fastest with a time of 5:05,58 minutes. The Belgian – who won the prologue of the Tour de France two years ago – was able to advance by three or four seconds Stephen Bissegger (EF Education – EasyPost) and ethan hayter (Ineos Grenadiers). This means he will go into the second stage tomorrow as the overall leader.

Mountainous Tour de Suisse 2024

This year's Tour de Suisse is an extremely hilly or mountainous affair. Among other things, the Gotthard Pass must be completed, as well as the Nufenen Pass and the Col de la Croix - and twice. The final decision will be a mountain time trial to Villars-sur-Ollon on Sunday. The UAE Team Emirates will probably be the strongest team in the race. With Adam Yates and Joao almeida The team dressed in white sends two top favorites for overall victory to the start. And with Isaac del Toro and Jan Christen There are also two very interesting mega-talents in the lineup.

Tags:featuredNewsTour of SwitzerlandVaduzYves LampaertTime trial

About Michael Behringer

Cycling with all its tactics, stage analyses, placements and forecasts are Michael Behringer's great passion. In 1996 he tracked his first Tour de France. Since then he has observed almost every race. His passion for cycling has been with him for over two decades. There is no end in sight.

Velomotion: The magazine for tests, technology, advice and news about bicycles and e-bikes

Velomotion is your digital magazine for everything to do with bicycles and e-bikes: editorially and journalistically independent and always up-to-date, our team of experienced bike editors reports on the latest bicycles, accessories, news and trends as well as everything that cyclists are about today favorite means of transportation.

Velomotion tests bicycles, e-bikes and accessories on a daily basis

A new e-bike drive from Bosch? A new mountain bike drivetrain from Shimano? One hundred percent recycled tires from Schwalbe? A new catalog of fines for cyclists? On www.velomotion.de you will find out first. All tested bikes or products are extensively tested in practice by our editors and the experiences are honestly shared with the readers. Around 30.000 readers (source: Google Analytics) visit Velomotion.de every day to read the extensive practical tests, product news, guides and reports from professional cycling. Especially the monuments of cycling, such as Giro d'Italia, Tour de France or classics like Paris-Roubaix are presented on Velomotion by our competent team of experts with a lot of expertise and analyzed after the race.

Velomotion also on Youtube

The strong Velomotion YouTube channel with around 20.000 subscribers comes up with new and very extensive videos every week. Be it laboratory analyzes of all common e-bike drives, practical tests of new MTBs on the most demanding trails or new racing bikes with professional expertise - videos from Velomotion are highly valued by all viewers.

Sister channel Gravity Magazine

For all those who want to let it rip on deep-treaded tires, especially downhill, or just like to watch others throw themselves down the mountains should take a look at www.gravity-magazine.de and throw the associated Youtube channel.