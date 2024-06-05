Cycling: Last year, some professional teams were also followed by cameras at the Tour de France. Next week the time has come: The second season of Tour de France: In the peloton will be released on Netflix on June 11th. We were already able to take a look at the new series - and can give you a recommendation this time too.

Tour de France In the peloton 2: A strong start

Road cycling is the supreme discipline on wheels, just as Formula 1 is the premier class of motorsport. Now our favorite sport is also the F1 series “Drive to Survive” nothing more. Because after the first season of the cycling series (filmed in 2022, broadcast in 2023) was so long, season 2 is convincing "Tour de France: In the peloton" (English: Tour de France: Unchained) now across the board. Already in the first episode, the audience is gripped by their emotions, through the falls, the music, the impressive images, the fans - but also through the characters. Fabio Jacobsen gives the middle finger when asked if he's looking forward to season two. Patrick Lefebvre thinks every rider should want to kill for a stage win. And Thibaut Pinot throws several dozen rolls and croissants into the lake. While the beginning of the series was very slow in season 1 and far too many basic things about cycling were explained, season 2 now focuses on the feelings - and that's exactly the right way.

Gino Mäder's death will be treated with respect

The first season was particularly criticized because of the numerous falls shown. For many cycling fans, this was too much of a bad thing. This year too, it has to be said that some accidents have been brought into the focus of the series for more action parts. However, this time there were unfortunately reasons for it. The death of Gino Mader covered the Netflix series directly in the opening episode, but fortunately did so in a very respectful and classy manner. For example, you can see how Ben O'Connor is informed of the death of his colleague during a training trip. Netflix avoids unnecessary action images in this sequence and does not show the many tears of the professionals. Instead, the minute's silence for Gino Mäder is shown and the focus is on how dangerous this sport is. Appropriately, the first episode of is called “Tour de France: In the main field 2” Auch "Nothing ventured nothing gained." Only later in the series will it be discussed in detail again, when it comes to the stage chase of the Bahrain – Victorious team. #RideforGino



Two superheroes and no one is the bad boy

At the start of the Tour de France everything revolves around the duel between Tadej pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard. After the fall of his opponent and last year's victory, Vingegaard is considered the top favorite and Pogacar the challenger - even his girlfriend sees it that way. The fact that both drivers seem 100 percent likeable in the interview sequences probably doesn't suit the producers of the series. After all, it's good for every film, every series and every documentary to sell the classic good versus evil concept. However, this is not possible here. And somehow it makes the whole thing even more rounded. It doesn't hurt the series. Provides entertainment in a different way – like last year – Jonathan Vaughters and his team EF. The team boss talks about being with Richard Carapaz wants to create the biggest tour sensation of the last decades. He put everything on him, including financially. The fact that Carapaz, of all people, falls on the first stage is a catastrophe for the team, but somehow déjà vu for the spectators. Even in the first season, EF was sure that they would be there Stephen Bissegger to have the top favorite for the opening victory in our own ranks. But the Swiss fell twice and ultimately had no chance.

Yates & Yates – the perfect story to start the tour with

After a lot of emotions, falls and declarations of war, the time had finally come – it was all about sport. And the Tour de France really offered the producers of the series a fairytale story. The brothers Adam Yates and Simon yates attacked together on the first stage and were ultimately able to claim victory among themselves. Adam won ahead of Simon, ensuring not only a perfect start for his UAE Team Emirates, but also for the Netflix series. We see how close joy and suffering are to each other 15 minutes later, because only then does the one who fell arrive Richard Carapaz to the finish, who had to give up the Tour de France the next day.

Many exciting stories from the Tour de France 2023

Auch tom pidcock lost time. The Brit actually wanted to race on GC this year. However, in an interview, he gives viewers a deep insight and talks about feeling pressure this season. The French team Cofidis also had this. The men in red and white haven't won a Tour stage in 15 years. But on the second day of the Tour de France 2023 the time had come: victor lafay surprised Jumbo – Visma. Much to the annoyance of Wout van Aert, who then literally freaks out. Also in season 2 of the series "Tour de France: In the peloton" So we can expect a lot. Among other things, we provide support Mark Cavendish on what was supposed to be his last tour. We listen to the team speeches from Jumbo - Visma and celebrate with Bora - hansgrohe about the yellow jersey Jai Hindley. We can literally feel the tension in the Ineos Grenadiers team Carlos Rodriguez and Tom Pidcock. And Ben O'Connor struggles with his poor form while teammate Felix Gall the breakthrough succeeds. The Netflix series is for every cycling fan – and all those who want to become one Tour de France: In the peloton just the right heater for the tour.

